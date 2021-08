Michigan has a new state record King Salmon caught by an angler. The King that was caught by Luis Martinez from Ortonville is certified at 47.86 pounds. If you need help gauging that kind of weight, stop at a big home improvement store and pick up a 50 lb bag of sand. Or do a weight stack of 45 pounds on an upper-body press at your local gym. It’s a lot for a freshwater salmon. The new record King tops a long-standing record of an angler caught King Salmon in Michigan of a little over 46 pounds going back to 1978.