BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “Even though we are all at the edge of doing what we can do, we know we’re still going to go above and beyond,” said UAB nurse Jake Perkins. Perkins, who works on the COVID-19 unit, talked about the conditions in his unit and the recent COVID crisis. Perkins said healthcare workers will still go above and beyond because they know there is not an option not to do it.