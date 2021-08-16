Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Saturn’s full of soup: Cassini torpedoes gas giant theory from beyond the grave

By Chris Davies
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Jvap_0bTS5MR500

Saturn’s core is not the dense mass of rock that scientists once believed, but more likely a soupy sludge according to fresh analysis of data from the ill-fated Cassini spacecraft. Though NASA’s probe may have met a crushing end as it plunged into the gas giant’s atmosphere back in 2017, information about the way Saturn’s rings wobble have unlocked unexpected details about what’s deep inside.

Although Saturn may be a gas giant, the sheer extent of the forces involved near the center of the planet had led to theories that it would be rock. After all, with the pressures of gravity applied to materials there, the crushing forces were expected to have solidified the core.

However Cassini data doesn’t necessarily support that assumption. While the spacecraft was destroyed far before it reached Saturn’s core, analysis of readings of the planet’s distinctive rings allowed astronomers at Caltech to come up with another theory. By examining the jiggling of those rings, they could extrapolate to what might be going on within Saturn itself.

“We used Saturn’s rings like a giant seismograph to measure oscillations inside the planet,” Jim Fuller, assistant professor of theoretical astrophysics at Caltech and co-author of the newly-published study, explains. “This is the first time we’ve been able to seismically probe the structure of a gas giant planet, and the results were pretty surprising.”

Far from being a relatively small, dense core of rock, the heart of Saturn looks to be much larger than previously believed. In fact, it could extend across 60-percent of the diameter of the planet, and not be solid at all. Instead, it’s “a diffuse soup of ice, rock, and metallic fluids” that’s otherwise known as a “fuzzy” core.

That sludge is, unsurprisingly, no more welcoming an environment than rock might be. About 17 Earth-masses of the core is ice and rock, it’s calculated, while the remaining 38 Earth-masses are fluid hydrogen and helium. It’s not a unified mix, either, with the astronomers suggesting that different, stable layers have formed according to the weight of each.

It also chimes with other recent readings from our planetary neighbors, after NASA’s Juno mission gave indications that Jupiter’s core could be of the fuzzy variety, too. If that pans out, it could indicate that gas giants don’t form in the generally accepted way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOvIb_0bTS5MR500

That posited that a rocky core was first, and then gases accumulate around that, gravity building – and the size of the planet too – over time. However with a fuzzy core, gas accumulation would need to begin much sooner.

Using ripples in a planet’s rings to calculate what might be happening inside isn’t a new theory, with studies in the 1990s theorizing that it could be possible to track movement in the orbiting detritus and make inferences from that as to oscillations inside the planet itself. However it has taken Cassini’s data to actually demonstrate the usability of that concept, partly because of how relatively small the motions actually are.

“Saturn is always quaking, but it’s subtle,” Christopher Mankovich, lead author of the study and a postdoctoral scholar research associate at Caltech. “The planet’s surface moves about a meter every one to two hours like a slowly rippling lake. Like a seismograph, the rings pick up the gravity disturbances, and the ring particles start to wiggle around.”

NASA is yet to announce a successor mission to Cassini, though the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope has observing the planet – and its moon, Titan – on its agenda.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saturn#Giants#Cassini Spacecraft#Caltech#Titan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Mysterious Radio Waves are Reaching Earth From Space

Astronomers always thought that extraterrestrial beings could have a mysterious way of “waving” at us from very far away. They could hold the key for unlocking many conundrums of the Cosmos. Would they be willing to teach us? Would they share any eventual technological advancements with us? Would they be friends or foes?
AstronomyUniverse Today

Greenhouses Probably won’t Work on Mars Because of Cosmic Radiation. Even the Plants Will Have to Live Underground

Mars is a lifeless wasteland for more than one reason. Not only are the temperatures and lack of water difficult for life to deal with, the lack of a magnetic field means radiation constantly pummels the surface. If humans ever plan to spend prolonged periods of time on the red planet, they’ll need to support an additional type of life – crops. However, it appears that even greenhouses on the surface won’t do enough to protect their plants from the deadly radiation of the Martian surface, at least according to a new paper published by researchers at Wageningen University and the Delft University of Technology.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Mars rover Curiosity reaches intriguing transition zone on Red Planet (video)

NASA's Mars rover Curiosity has rolled into a patch of ground that could shed considerable light on the Red Planet's climate history. Curiosity landed inside the 96-mile-wide (154 kilometers) Gale Crater in August 2012, on a mission to assess the region's past potential to host Earth-like life. The car-sized robot soon found evidence that Gale hosted a habitable lake-and-stream system billions of years ago, and that this environment likely persisted for long stretches.
Aerospace & DefenseUniverse Today

Musk Says That Refueling Starship for Lunar Landings Will Take 8 Launches (Maybe 4)

The fight over who gets to take the Artemis astronauts back to the Moon continues! It all began when NASA announced that they had awarded the contract for its Human Landing System (HLS), the reusable lunar lander that would ferry the Artemis III astronauts to the lunar surface. This decision did not sit well with the other two finalists, Blue Origin and Dynetics, who appealed the decision because NASA was showing “favoritism.”
AstronomyHouston Chronicle

Researchers identify source of dinosaur-killing asteroid

The dinosaur-killing asteroid took a back road to Earth. The 6-mile-wide space rock likely escaped from the outer asteroid belt before striking our planet 66 million years ago. Researchers previously thought this portion of the asteroid belt didn’t have many good exit routes to Earth. Now, they believe dinosaur-killing asteroids could hit the Earth once every 250 million years on average.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Unlocking the Secrets of Earth’s Magnetic Field From 9,000-Year-Old Recordings

International research by Tel Aviv University, the Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia, Rome, and the University of California San Diego uncovered findings regarding the magnetic field that prevailed in the Middle East between approximately 10,000 and 8,000 years ago. Researchers examined pottery and burnt flints from archaeological sites in Jordan, on which the magnetic field during that time period was recorded. Information about the magnetic field during prehistoric times can affect our understanding of the magnetic field today, which has been showing a weakening trend that has been cause for concern among climate and environmental researchers.
AstronomyNPR

Who Owns The Moon?

Space travel is in the news lately, with individuals like Jeff Bezos going on rocket ships. With all that chatter, a decade-old question resurfaces again. Who owns the moon, the other planets, and space in general?. Christopher Lamar is the CEO of the Lunar Embassy. His father claimed the ownership...
AstronomyPhys.org

Researchers solve 20-year-old paradox in solar physics

In 1998, the journal Nature published a seminal letter concluding that a mysterious signal, which had been discovered while analyzing the polarization of sunlight, implies that the solar chromosphere (an important layer of the solar atmosphere) is practically unmagnetised, in sharp contradiction with common wisdom. This paradox motivated laboratory experiments and theoretical investigations, which instead of providing a solution, raised new issues, and even led some scientists to question the quantum theory of matter-radiation interaction.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

BepiColombo spacecraft records the sound of solar wind at Venus

The Mercury-bound BepiColombo spacecraft listened to the sound of the solar wind at Venus as it flew just 340 miles (550 kilometers) above the planet's surface during a maneuver designed to adjust its path. BepiColombo, a joint mission by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency...
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Breathtaking New Images Reveal Several Distant Galaxies in Unprecedented Detail

A telescope network that has spent years staring into deep space has finally delivered some of the most gloriously detailed images we've ever seen of other galaxies. Not only are these images spectacularly beautiful, they reveal in unprecedented detail the inner workings of these giant cosmic objects, giving us new insight into how galaxies work in general. The findings made so far have been published in a special issue of Astronomy & Astrophysics. The observations were made using the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR), the largest low-frequency radio telescope network currently operating on Earth. It can combine observations from around 70,000 antennas spread...
AstronomyAlbany Herald

TERRY MATTINGLY: 'Unidentified aerial phenomena' and debates about a creator

The first episode of the “Ancient Aliens” cable TV series promised to show that the growth of intelligent life on this planet had help that came from the stars. The Prometheus Entertainment summary in 2010 asked: “If ancient aliens visited Earth, what was their legacy, and did they leave behind clues” that still exist?
Aerospace & Defensehealththoroughfare.com

Chinese Military Satellite Collides With Space Junk

With so much space junk revolving around the Earth above the atmosphere, there’s no wonder how some of it collides with satellites. It also happened the same with Yunhai 1-02, a Chinese military satellite. The US Space Force’s 18th Space Control Squadron (18SPCS) reported the satellite’s breakup. Thanks to the analysis of astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, it was concluded that the collision with something present in orbit was the cause, as revealed by Space.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy