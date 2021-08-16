Cancel
Bob Dylan Accused of Sexually Abusing 12-Year-Old Girl in 1965

By Jon Blistein
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman has filed a lawsuit accusing Bob Dylan of sexually abusing her when she was 12 years old in 1965. In the suit, the woman, identified as “J.C.” who now lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, claims that Dylan abused her between April and May 1965 and that Dylan “exploited his status as a musician by grooming J.C. to gain her trust and to obtain control over her as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse J.C.” It claims that Dylan gave J.C. “alcohol and drugs,” abused her multiple times, and that some of the alleged incidents occurred in Dylan’s apartment at the Hotel Chelsea in New York City.

CelebritiesGossip Cop

Bob Dylan’s Schedule In 1965 Calls Into Question Timeline Of Accusations

Bob Dylan is being sued in New York City over sexual abuse that the victim says happened in April and May of 1965. The allegation against the legendary songwriter are disturbing to say the least. The timeline the accuser presents is questionable but given that it’s been 56 years, it’s very possible she has her dates off. It’s worth looking into.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Bob Dylan Biographer Says Accuser’s Timeline Not Possible

Just a few days ago, the alleged sexual abuse by Bob Dylan made national headlines. The reports came in after a woman, only identified as J.C., sued the folk artists for alleged sexual abuse when she was 12 years old in 1965. The woman and her lawyer claimed that Dylan groomed and abused her at the Chelsea Hotel in New York. She also alleges this happened during a six-week period between April and May 1965.
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

‘I Was Screaming: “Please, Stop, Stop!”‘ Woman Describes Pain And Horror As She Was Brutally Beaten By Group Of Teens Downtown This Past Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was begging for her attackers to stop, but they just kept swinging – punching her in the face. Days after the Chicago woman was thrown to the ground by a group of teen assailants downtown, she talked only to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry. The woman and her boyfriend were on their way to the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line subway at State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night. They were waiting for the elevator at ground level to go down to the platform. But they never made it. Instead, trouble found them, surrounded them, and attacked them. “I was...
New York City, NYhotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Rushes NYC In Search Of Bobby Shmurda

Boosie Badazz really wants to find Bobby Shmurda... so much so that he travelled all the way to New York City to yell in the busy streets, looking for the recently-freed rapper. He appears to have been unsuccessful in his search thus far, but you can't say he hasn't given it his all.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Melissa Joan Hart Has COVID and Struggles to Breathe

Melissa Joan Hart is pleading with her fans to get vaccinated and also take COVID precautions. In a new Instagram video the 45-year-old actress reveals that she is battling COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, and that she is struggling to breathe. Read on to learn about the actress' battle against COVID-19 and what she hopes others can learn from her experience. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

