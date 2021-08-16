Cancel
Frozen Shrimp Sold At Target, Whole Foods And Meijer Is Recalled

By Sharon Pruitt-Young
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's time to check your freezer: A nationwide recall of frozen shrimp has been expanded due to salmonella risks. The FDA over the weekend widened an ongoing recall of frozen shrimp products from Avanti Frozen Foods. The affected products are cooked, peeled and deveined frozen shrimp sold in various packaging sizes, with or without cocktail sauce, at stores nationwide between November 2020 and May 2021, according to officials.

