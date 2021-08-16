Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

U.S. State Department declines to say if Ghani still Afghan president

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A9pjV_0bTS5G8j00
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price holds a press briefing on Afghanistan at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/POOL

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday declined to say if the United States still recognized Ashraf Ghani as the president of Afghanistan after he left the country on Sunday as insurgent Taliban fighters toppled his government in a matter of weeks.

"So this is something that we are working on with the international community," State Department spokesman Ned Price responded when asked who Washington recognized as the leader of Afghanistan.

In a briefing, Price also declined to say whether U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who had a phone call with Ghani on Saturday, knew at the time where the president was or was informed by Ghani of his departure.

"The political situation was evolving very quickly. We'll leave it to President Ghani to characterize what he may have told the secretary," Price said.

"There has not been a formal transfer of power," he added.

Al Jazeera reported that Ghani had flown to Uzbekistan. Reuters was unable to verify this report.

First elected president in 2014, Ghani took over from Hamid Karzai, who led Afghanistan after the U.S.-led invasion in 2001. Ghani oversaw the conclusion of the U.S. combat mission, the near-complete withdrawal of foreign forces from the country and a fractious peace process with the insurgent Taliban.

An increasingly isolated figure, he made ending decades of war a priority, despite continuing attacks on his government and security forces by the Taliban. Ghani began peace talks with the insurgents in the Qatari capital, Doha, in 2020.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

163K+
Followers
195K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamid Karzai
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S State Department#The U S State Department#Taliban#Al Jazeera#Qatari
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban militants violently disperse rare Afghan protest

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban militants attacked protesters Wednesday in eastern Afghanistan who dared to take down their banner and replace it with the country’s flag, killing at least one person and fueling fears about how the insurgents would govern this fractious nation. While the Taliban have insisted they will...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Secret State Department cable warned of Afghan collapse in July, report says

Secret State department cables warned in July that the Afghanistan government could quickly collapse following the US withdrawal later this month, a report says.Around two dozen officials from the US Embassy in Kabul gave the Biden administration the stark warning in a 13 July cable to the department’s “dissent channel”, according to The Wall Street Journal.That is where American diplomats are encouraged to confidentially share constructive criticism of White House policy.The diplomats feel as if their concerns were ignored and deemed alarmist, which led to the dissent memo, two State Department officials told CNN.Dissent memos are normally reviewed by...
Middle EastCBS 58

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani emerges in the UAE

(CNN) -- Afghanistan's former President, Ashraf Ghani, is in the United Arab Emirates, its foreign ministry said in a statement Wednesday. News of his whereabouts comes days after he fled Kabul as the Taliban closed in on the city. "The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm...
talesbuzz.com

Former Afghan President Karzai meets with Taliban

The Taliban met with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai Wednesday to discuss setting up a government. Taliban commander Anas Haqqani, a senior leader of the Haqqani Network — a militant Taliban faction that overtook Kabul Sunday — sat down with the former leader. Karzai, the dominant political figure in Afghanistan...
wogx.com

Nephew of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani discusses Taliban takeover

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani made a snap decision to flee the country last weekend, doing so without the assistance of U.S. officials as Taliban insurgents entered Kabul, a well-placed source who spoke to bodyguards at the presidential palace told Fox News on Tuesday. The source...
WorldThe Guardian

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani: intellectual who had no answer to the Taliban

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani left the presidential palace in Kabul to the insurgent Taliban fighters who had toppled his government in a matter of weeks, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed. Twice elected president, both times after bitterly disputed contests, the former World Bank academic left the country without saying...
WorldPosted by
The Week

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has reportedly left the country

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has reportedly left the country with the Taliban surrounding Kabul after a rapid country-wide offensive over the last several days. His apparent departure was reported by Afghanistan's TOLO News earlier Sunday, and CNN later said it had confirmed the news. It's not clear where Ghani is...
Middle EastMetro International

UAE says Afghanistan’s Ghani is in Gulf Arab state

DUBAI (Reuters) – Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani is in the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf state’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after he left as Taliban fighters seized control. “The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his...
Middle EastVoice of America

Afghan President Ghani in United Arab Emirates

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is in the United Arab Emirates after fleeing Afghanistan earlier this week as the Taliban seized control, the UAE said Wednesday. "The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds,” the ministry said in a statement.
WorldWDEZ 101.9 FM

Afghan president Ghani says he left country in order to avoid bloodshed

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday he left the country in order to avoid bloodshed, as the Taliban entered the presidential palace in Kabul. Ghani left in order to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of Kabul residents, he said in a Facebook post – his first comments since leaving the country.
WorldWTHI

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flees the country as Taliban forces enter the capital

(CNN) -- Taliban fighters entered Afghanistan's Presidential Palace hours after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday, a milestone in the insurgent group's assumption of control over capital city Kabul. One unit shared pictures of the palace interior -- intact, but empty and apparently abandoned by Afghan officials -- on an official Telegram account.
Worldtrust.org

Taliban enter Afghan capital, official says President Ghani has left for Tajikistan

(Adds government-Taliban talks in Qatar on Sunday, Ghani reported to have left Afghanistan, source on security concerns at airport, comment from NATO, Russia, Iran) * Taliban rebels reach Kabul after lightning offensive. * Militants say they are in talks with government for surrender. * American diplomats being evacuated by helicopter.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
WFAE

U.S. State Department Is Still Hoping For Diplomatic Talks To Work With The Taliban

This week's massive gains by the Taliban across Afghanistan now have the Biden administration carrying out emergency preparations at the embassy in Kabul. That's according to a memo obtained by NPR. Nearly 3,000 U.S. troops are being sent in to provide security at the embassy and help evacuate. And U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price says processing the thousands of special immigrant visas to get Afghans out of the country is also a top priority.

Comments / 1

Community Policy