Afghanistan

Women and girls will be given priority as tens of thousands of Afghans are set to be offered asylum in Britain after fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban

By David Barrett
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Tens of thousands of Afghans could be granted asylum in Britain under emergency plans being drawn up by ministers.

As a furious row over the Government’s handling of the crisis continued, sources pledged the scheme would be ‘incredibly ambitious’ and ‘world-leading’.

Women and girls – whose rights are feared to be in severe peril under the new Taliban regime – will get special priority under the programme, it is understood.

The Afghan resettlement project is expected to be similar to one that has allowed more than 20,300 Syrians to flee to this country over the last seven years.

‘It’s in everyone’s interest not to let Afghanistan fail,’ a Downing Street spokesman said last night.

Women and girls – whose rights are feared to be in severe peril under the new Taliban regime – will get special priority under the programme, it is understood

‘That means providing whatever support we can to the Afghan people who have worked so hard to make the country a better place over the last 20 years and who are now in need of our help.’

He added: ‘We’ll be speaking to other world leaders about how we can take a unified approach. I think it’s clear no one country has the capability to deal with this alone and we want to work together on that.’

Cabinet ministers including Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel were last night finalising details of the scheme before handing them to Boris Johnson, who yesterday led the Cobra emergency committee as it held its third meeting in four days.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has led the Cobra emergency committee over the last four days, and is seeking to to host a virtual meeting of G7 leaders, including US President Joe Biden

The Prime Minister is seeking to host a virtual meeting of G7 leaders, including US President Joe Biden, as soon as possible. He spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday and ministers are hoping for a meeting of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council in the coming days.

Mr Johnson will update Parliament tomorrow when MPs are recalled early from their summer break for the first time in eight years to debate the crisis.

A Downing Street spokesman said: ‘The UK team in Afghanistan is working around the clock in incredibly difficult circumstances to help British nationals and as many others as we can get to safety as soon as possible.’

Former Conservative immigration minister Damian Green called on the Government to take in any Afghan with a legitimate claim.

'There are times and places where we should be strict with asylum applications. Afghanistan today is the exact opposite,’ he said.

British citizens and dual nationals residing in Afghanistan being relocated to the UK
British citizens and dual nationals residing in Afghanistan being relocated to the UK

‘We should take anyone who can make a case.’

Chairman of the Commons defence committee Tobias Ellwood said the numbers accepted by Britain should run ‘at least’ into tens of thousands.

The former British Army captain told news website PoliticsHome: ‘All Nato countries who participated in Afghanistan need to work together to coordinate efforts in order to facilitate arrival of what will be hundreds of thousands of families fleeing the country.’

Former Cabinet minister Lord Hammond described the situation as a ‘terrible failure of Western strategy’ warning of not just a ‘humanitarian crisis but no doubt in time a counter-terrorism crisis for the West’.

Former Conservative immigration minister Damian Green (pictured) called on the Government to take in any Afghan with a legitimate claim

The resettlement scheme will offer an escape route to thousands of people, but any upper limit on numbers was still being finalised last night.

Mr Raab said: ‘We are obviously a big-hearted nation, we’ve got the criteria for asylum, that’s set in law... We’re working very carefully on what kind of further commitment we might make.’ Last night British legal bodies called for female Afghan judges and lawyers to be given priority, amid concern over their safety under Taliban rule.

The Bar Council and the Law Society said in a joint statement they were ‘gravely concerned’ about the ‘perilous future’ they were facing under the Taliban.

