Mr. Youngkin’s paltry position statements
Mr. Youngkin and taxes,” about the editorial “Mr. Youngkin’s baloney,” was highly misleading. Mr. Brunori stated he found no evidence on Virginia GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin’s campaign website recommending the abolishment of the Virginia state income tax. That is because Mr. Youngkin’s website does not contain specific policy positions — on anything, including taxes. His policy position list is the blankest of blank slates.www.washingtonpost.com
