Mr. Youngkin’s paltry position statements

Glenn Youngkin is the most unknown candidate ever to run for governor of Virginia in the modern age. We’ve elected other governors with no experience in elected office — Republican Linwood Holton in 1969, Democrat Mark Warner in 2001, Democrat Terry McAuliffe in 2013 — but we knew something each one of them. All three had run statewide before winning, so we had seen hints of their instincts and inclinations. Youngkin comes before us with no political background at all. The Republican nominee for governor, though, does have an extensive background in the business world.