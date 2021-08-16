Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Only 2 Alabama ICU beds available Monday as COVID-19 surge threatens hospital resources

Gadsden Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama hospitals on Monday reported almost zero available intensive care unit capacity amid a COVID-19 surge and hospitalization spike connected to unvaccinated patients. Alabama Hospital Association Director Dr. Don Williamson said Monday reports showed two available beds in the entire state. ICU beds are constantly in flux as hospitals try to flex resources and staff to accommodate a growing patient load, but Monday's data indicates the severe strain the current COVID-19 wave is putting on Alabama's health care system.

www.gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Williamson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uab Hospital#Covid 19#Icu#Traffic Accident#Alabama Icu#Alabamians#Covid#Montgomery Advertiser
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Black Enterprise

Mississippi Newborn Becomes Orphan After Both Parents Die From COVID-19

An anonymous newborn baby girl in Mississippi has been left orphaned after losing both parents to COVID-19. While discussing the “real” impacts of COVID-19 during a Zoom meeting with the Gulf Coast Business Council, Ochsner Health System CEO Wilson Thomas revealed the young girl’s story, AL.com reports. Thomas said the mother of the now-childless newborn was 32 weeks into her pregnancy when she was admitted to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment.
Public HealthSeattle Times

Mississippi braces for ‘failure’ of hospital system due to COVID-19 surge and lack of ICU beds

A surge in coronavirus patients and a shortage of health-care workers and intensive care unit beds have pushed Mississippi’s hospital system to the brink of “failure,” state health officials warned Wednesday, saying drastic federal intervention was needed to help the state grapple with the thousands of new daily infections that have overwhelmed doctors and nurses.
Protestswpr.org

Health Workers Protest Hospital Systems' COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements

Health workers opposed to hospitals' vaccine mandates held protests across Wisconsin on Tuesday. They say hospital systems' requirements are an infringement on their free choice. In Madison, several hundred people gathered at the state Capitol to protest. Naomi, a registered nurse who traveled to Madison from Marathon City, was among...
Alabama StateTuscaloosa News

'We are in a very bad place': Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations breach 2,100 as ICU beds dwindle

Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations topped 2,100 on Monday in an ongoing surge that continues to threaten hospital intensive care capacity. Health officials in the state are actively considering different plans to preserve resources. Many hospitals have seen dwindling staff numbers in recent months due to pandemic-related trauma, burn out and more lucrative opportunities out of state.
Nacogdoches, TXKSLA

COVID-19 hospitalizations increase by 16 in Lufkin/Nacogdoches area, 0 ICU beds available

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The Lufkin/Nacogdoches area saw an increase in the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 on Thursday. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 115 people are now hospitalized in Trauma Service Area H for COVID-19. This is 16 more patients than were hospitalized as of Wednesday. There are zero ICU bed available in the area, down two from Wednesday.
Gadsden, ALGadsden Times

Area partners work with vendor to advance COVID-19 testing technology

The Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority and the East Central Alabama Area Health Education Center are partnering with UAB and the National Institute of Health to advance COVID-19 testing technology across the eastern part of the state. Visby Medical’s PCR testing services for COVID-19 will be rolling out to “help identify...
Arkansas Statenwaonline.com

Only 8 ICU beds available in Arkansas as hospitalizations increase

Only eight intensive care unit beds were available in the state Monday when the state's hospitalizations increased by 103 to 1,376, the largest daily increase since the pandemic began. The number of covid-19 patients in ICU rose by 26 to 509. "Today’s report shows some very startling numbers," Gov. Asa...
Knox County, TNwvlt.tv

Only 5 ICU beds available across all regional hospitals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department released updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday afternoon. According to the data, there are only five ICU beds available across the 19 hospitals in the eastern region of the state. The state health department reported there were 330 hospitalizations in East Tennessee as...
Arkansas Statenwahomepage.com

‘The perfect storm’: Hospitals facing critical situation as COVID ICU beds fall to only one available in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There is only one COVID ICU bed available in the state Tuesday morning with five hospitals showing limited bed space for COVID patients. “We have nowhere to send COVID-19 patients within the State of Arkansas. There is limited bed capacity at trauma centers increasing pressure on the time-sensitive healthcare system,” said Jeff Tabor, program director for the COVIDComm system, which helps match covid-19 patients with hospitals.
Texas Statemyrgv.com

Dozens of Texas hospitals are out of ICU beds as COVID-19 cases surge

Dozens of Texas hospitals have run out of intensive care unit beds as COVID-19 surges faster than any other time during the pandemic, propelled by the new delta variant. The state is divided into 22 trauma service areas, and half of them reported 10 or fewer available ICU beds on Sunday. As more than 9,400 COVID-19 patients fill the state’s ICUs, which are reserved for the patients who are the sickest or most injured, the trauma service area that includes Laredo reported no available ICU beds, while the area that includes Abilene reported having one.
Mcallen, TXKRGV

Valley hospitals face ICU bed shortage as COVID-19 surges

Only 18 intensive care unit (ICU) beds remain available for patients in all four counties of the Rio Grande Valley, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday. The surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant is hurting patient's ability to recover, said Dr. Sujan Gogu, an emergency room doctor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy