Beaver County Sheriff’s Office Warning Of Phone Scam

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – The Beaver County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam that is claiming the person missed federal jury duty and could be arrested.

According to the office, a woman in Montgomery County called to say she received a call saying she missed jury duty and needed to contact the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office or be arrested.

The voicemail instructed her to call a phone number and extension – once she called that number, she received a call from a different number and did not answer, causing her to contact the police.

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents that if they get a call from someone claiming to be law enforcement, hang up and call the number back to confirm it is actually a law enforcement agency.

They also have said that in the past, their number has been cloned so caller ID might be misleading.