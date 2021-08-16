Severe Weather Statement issued for Coconino by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-16 14:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Coconino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MST FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 233 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walnut Canyon National Monument, or 7 miles southeast of Flagstaff, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Mountainaire, Walnut Canyon National Monument, Mormon Lake, Upper Lake Mary, Upper Lake Mary Boat Ramps, Pinegrove Campground, Lower Lake Mary, Canyon Vista Campground and Lake View Campground. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
