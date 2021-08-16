Special Weather Statement issued for Young by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-16 14:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Young A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Young County through 515 PM CDT At 437 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Olney. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
