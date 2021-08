Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. “Greene County’s not unique to the rest of Alabama, or the rest of the country,” Superintendent Corey Jones said at an emergency meeting on Thursday evening, noting that the state has seen a significant spike in cases of the delta variant, which has sent a record number of children to the hospital this summer. “Therefore it was in the best interest of Greene County, out of an abundance of caution and for safety reasons, to switch to remote instruction until Sept. 7.”