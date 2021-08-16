Cancel
Huawei CFO's legal team resumes defense in Canadian court

 3 days ago

Lawyers for a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies told a court Monday that there is no evidence she made any misrepresentations that resulted in a bank suffering a loss or put the bank at risk of suffering a loss.

Meng Wanzhou, who is the daughter of Huawei’s founder and serves as the company’s chief financial officer, was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018 at the request of U.S. authorities. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise.

The U.S. wants Meng extradited to face fraud charge, alleging she committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran. It accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

The lengthy extradition proceeding is entering the phase which involves arguments over the U.S. government’s request to extradite Meng.

Defense lawyer Mark Sandler said the U.S. must prove that during a meeting with an HSBC executive, Meng made misrepresentations that put the bank at risk of violating sanctions.

“The requesting state has failed to establish any economic loss or risk of loss,” Sandler said. “In any event any such loss . . . was not caused by Meng’s alleged misrepresentations."

During the meeting, Meng said Huawei and Skycom continued to do business in Iran, Sandler said.

After the meeting it was HSBC’s choice to take money deposited by Skycom and clear it through the U.S., he said.

“Any exposure to HSBC was its own doing and was not caused by anything represented to it by Ms. Meng,” said Sandler. “There is no evidence that Huawei or Skycom had any role in how HSBC chose to clear the funds."

Canadian justice department lawyers have argued that during the meeting with the bank official, Meng was dishonest in not disclosing Huawei’s relationship with Skycom and that put the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Meng, who attended the hearing wearing an electronic monitoring device on her ankle, followed the proceedings through a translator.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes isn’t expected to rule on Meng’s extradition until later in the year. Whatever her decision, it will likely be appealed.

Last week a Chinese court sentenced Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for spying.

Spavor and fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig were arrested in December of 2018 in apparent retaliation to Meng’s arrest.

In another case, the Higher People’s Court of Liaoning province in northeast China rejected an appeal by Canadian Robert Schellenberg, whose 15-year prison term on drug smuggling charges was increased to death in January 2019 following Meng’s arrest.

Meng remains free on bail in Vancouver and is living in a mansion.

Related
Foreign PolicyPOLITICO

U.S. commitment to Taiwan under scrutiny after Afghanistan's fall

Welcome, China Watchers. Phelim Kine, your regular host, is on vacation this week. Your guest host is Tong Zhao, senior fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace at the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy in Beijing. His research focuses on strategic security issues, such as nuclear weapons policy, deterrence, arms control, nonproliferation, missile defense, hypersonic weapons, and China’s security and foreign policy. He is the author of “Tides of Change: China’s Nuclear Ballistic Missile Submarines and Strategic Stability” and “Narrowing the U.S.-China Gap on Missile Defense: How to Help Forestall a Nuclear Arms Race.” Over to you, Tong. — John Yearwood, global news editor.
Posted by
IBTimes

Huawei Exec's Extradition Hearing In Canada Comes To A Close

Chinese Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's fight in a Canadian court against extradition to the United States to face fraud and conspiracy charges wrapped up on Wednesday after nearly 1,000 days of legal wranglings and diplomatic brawls. The daughter of company founder and CEO, Ren Zhengfei, is accused of defrauding HSBC...
kboi.com

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s extradition hearings have finally wrapped up. The case isn’t over yet

Extradition hearings for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou have concluded more than two years after she was arrested in Vancouver, Canada. But the case isn’t over yet. Meng now awaits the decision of Canadian Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes as to whether she should be extradited to stand trial in the United States, where she and Huawei have been charged for alleged bank fraud and evasion of economic sanctions against Iran. The ruling is expected to take months.
Worldwcn247.com

Canada justice lawyer says Huawei CFO lawyers ignore facts

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A Canadian Justice Department lawyer says the defense team for a senior Chinese executive fighting extradition to the U.S. have offered an “alternative narrative” that ignores the the case against her. Meng Wanzhou is the chief financial officer for Huawei’s Technologies and daughter of its founder. She was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018 at the request of U.S. authorities. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. Justice Department lawyer Robert Frater disputed defense claims there there is no evidence Meng made any misrepresentations that put the HSBC bank at risk of violating sanctions.
U.S. PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Canadian judge reserves decision on Huawei CFO extradition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — A Canadian judge reserved her decision Wednesday on whether a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies should be extradited to the U.S. after a Canadian Justice Department lawyer wrapped up his case by saying there's enough evidence to show she was dishonest and deserves to stand trial in the U.S.
WorldUS News and World Report

Explainer: What Happens Next in Huawei CFO Meng's Canada Extradition Case?

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - Judicial hearings in Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's extradition case wrapped up on Wednesday and British Columbia Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes said she would announce the date of her ruling on Oct. 21. Meng, 49, was detained in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on...
Lawtheedgemarkets.com

Huawei CFO’s extradition hearing ends as she awaits ruling

(Aug 19): Huawei Technologies Co.’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou’s extradition hearing in Vancouver is over, bringing to a close more than two years of proceedings that have triggered an unprecedented geopolitical tussle among the U.S., China and Canada. In the coming months, Associate Chief Justice of the British Columbia...
Courthouse News Service

Committal phase concludes in Huawei CFO extradition case

Months of hearings into whether there's enough evidence to hold Meng Wanzhou over for trial — let alone extradite her to the United States to face fraud charges — have come to an end at last. VANCOUVER, British Columbia (CN) — Canadian prosecutors accused Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers of...
ChinaPosted by
CNN

Canada has big decisions to make on China

Michael Bociurkiw (@WorldAffairsPro) is a global affairs analyst, author of the book Digital Pandemic and co-host of the podcast "Global Impact." He is a regular contributor to CNN Opinion. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN. (CNN) — In what Canadian officials have...
Politicsthewestsidegazette.com

Canadian Prosecutor Says No One Received “Fairer” Hearing Than Huawei CFO

TORONTO — The extradition process against Huawei Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Meng Wanzhou could not be any fairer, Crown attorney Robert Frater said to a British Columbia Supreme Court judge, rejecting the defense’s appeal to end the proceedings. The final arguments in the nearly 19-month extradition process against the Huawei...
americanmilitarynews.com

China jails Canadian businessman Michael Spavor for 11 years on ‘spying’ charges

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Another Canadian national detained by the Chinese authorities days after the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver has been handed an 11-year jail term by a court in the northeastern province of Liaoning on spying charges.
Foreign PolicyCBS News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls China's detention of Canadian citizens "unacceptable and unjust"

Canada and its allies are denouncing China for detaining two Canadian citizens in what critics are calling "hostage diplomacy" in retaliation for Canada arresting a Huawei executive. On Wednesday, a Chinese court sentenced Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for alleged spying. CBSN contributor Isaac Stone Fish, founder of Strategy Risks, joins "CBSN AM" to discuss.
Public SafetyCourthouse News Service

Canadian gets 11 years on Chinese spy charges as Huawei CFO extradition case ramps up

Chinese authorities detained Michael Spavor in December 2018 in response to Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou's arrest at the Vancouver airport. VANCOUVER, British Columbia (CN) — A Chinese court sentenced a Canadian businessman to 11 years in prison on espionage charges Wednesday on the eve of the start of formal committal arguments in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s extradition hearing.

