Special Weather Statement issued for Gallatin, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-16 08:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gallatin; Madison Isolated thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Madison and central Gallatin Counties through 415 PM MDT At 337 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking isolated thunderstorms moving east at 25 mph across southeastern Madison County through central Gallatin County. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. Isolated lightning strikes are also possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Big Sky. This includes the following highways Highway 191 between mile markers 31 and 58. Highway 287 between mile markers 13 and 36. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
