Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Gila, Navajo by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-16 14:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino; Gila; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Navajo County in north central Arizona Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 315 PM MST. * At 237 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Forest Lakes, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Forest Lakes, Forest Road 9350 Campground, Forest Road 169 Campground, Spillway Campground, Promontory Pit Road Campground, Woods Canyon Lake Campground, Chevelon Canyon Dam, Forest Road 195 Campground, Chevelon Canyon Lake Campground and Forest Road 237 Camping Area. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
