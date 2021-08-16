Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Don’t look for Tom Brady, or perhaps any other Bucs starters, this Saturday

By Joey Knight
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wAIxz_0bTS3KSN00
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady (12) likely will keep his ball cap on all night in Saturday's exhibition game against the Titans at Raymond James Stadium. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

TAMPA — If all goes according to Bucs head coach Bruce Arians’ projections, his starters will log plenty of solid, physical, situational work against the Titans later this week.

It just won’t occur in Saturday’s preseason game against those same Titans at Raymond James Stadium.

The Titans arrive in town for a pair of joint workouts with the Bucs on Wednesday and Thursday. For Arians, the live intensity in those sessions will be plenty for his first-teamers — Tom Brady included — against a quality foe for one week.

“I think looking at the two practices, as good as I know how they’ll go physicality-wise, we probably won’t play any starters (Saturday night),” Arians said.

The lone exception could be the banged-up offensive line, which is struggling with a depth issue.

Center Robert Hainsey, the team’s third-round draft pick, has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury for two weeks; and fellow rookie Sadarius Hutcherson was placed on injured reserve Monday with a severe knee injury sustained in Saturday night’s 19-14 preseason loss to the Bengals.

“We’re going to work somebody out (Tuesday) morning and hopefully find another fresh body that can play in this ballgame,” Arians said. “I don’t really want to put starters back in — or put them in at all — if I don’t have to. The offensive line might play in this game, if only by necessity, and we’ll see how that goes.”

The preseason finale in Houston, however, could be a different story. Arians indicated that Aug. 28 contest could resemble the third preseason game of past years, when starters logged their most significant exhibition action.

“My plan right now is to play a significant amount in that ballgame because we don’t play for two weeks after,” said Arians, whose team opens the 2021 season Sept. 9 at home against the Cowboys.

“I know our guys don’t want to hit each other for 10 days, so yeah, we’ll probably play more in that game than any.”

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Titans#American Football#Cowboys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning moved by Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame gesture

Peyton Manning is among the members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021. He will be enshrined at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio during a ceremony on Saturday. Manning says many people from his football career are going to Canton to be a part of the ceremony and support him as he is inducted. He mentioned one person specifically whose attendance stood out to him: Tom Brady.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Linebacker Has Scary Message About Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been telling Father Time to take a hike for the better part of a decade. But a recent statement from one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates about how he’s playing now is almost scary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White declared that...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLPosted by
NESN

Julian Edelman Responds To Tom Brady’s ‘Recruitment’ Attempt

Had it not been for a weak cell phone plan, Julian Edelman might be in the midst of training camp with the Buccaneers. Edelman was among the former New England Patriots “recruited” by Tom Brady in a promotional video for the “Madden NFL 22” video game. Brady’s “Come Play in Tampa Bay” plan was unsuccessful, as he wasn’t able to convince a single one of his ex-teammates to join the 2021 Bucs.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLhypebeast.com

Take A Closer Look at Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV Ring

Last night’s ring ceremony at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa, Florida saw the players, coaches, and staff of Tampa Bay Buccaneers receive their NFL Super Bowl LV championship rings. Fans were quick to comment on the massive, diamond-encrusted rings when the legendary Tom Brady along with Leonard Fournette...
NFLYardbarker

Bruce Arians has intriguing comment about Antonio Brown

Are we in for a big rebound season for Antonio Brown? One comment from his head coach is going to raise some hopes that we might be. Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians remarked on Brown’s training camp form Monday. Arians said Brown is playing at a speed he hasn’t flashed in several years so far during camp.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Tom Brady is leading the way for NFL quarterbacks attempting to play into their 40s. The legendary quarterback just won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is looking for another one this year, too. Ben Roethlisberger is almost 40. At 39, he’s...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

WATCH: Marcellus Wiley Says This QB is the Best of All-Time, Not Tom Brady

Tom Brady apparently still has one doubter in the debate over the best quarterback of all time, even after his record seventh Super Bowl victory in February. That doubter is former NFL Pro Bowl defensive end and current FOX Sports personality Marcellus Wiley, who instead gives that distinction to Brady's longtime rival and recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Peyton Manning.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bill Belichick Names Best Quarterback He’s Coached Against

Set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later tonight, Peyton Manning has clearly earned the respect of many from around the football world — including all-time great head coach Bill Belichick. Through 15 NFL seasons as intense head coach/quarterback adversaries, Belichick and Manning had plenty of...
NFLNBC Sports

Brady's latest comment about Bucs could be a jab at Patriots

Tom Brady didn't miss a beat after leaving the New England Patriots last March, throwing 40 touchdown passes at age 43 while leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title. But observant fans may have noticed a different Brady off the field. Often guarded during media sessions with...
NFLPosted by
Boston

James Harrison wanted to hate Tom Brady when he joined Patriots

"He's just a genuinely good person." When linebacker James Harrison joined the Patriots in 2017, he didn’t trust Tom Brady. Harrison made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Wednesday, where the hosts asked him about his brief stint in New England. Harrison described the Patriots as regimented, which isn’t for everyone (Harrison said he didn’t mind the structure).
NFLNew York Post

Tom Brady throws helmet-slamming tantrum at Buccaneers practice

The Buccaneers’ pursuit of a second consecutive Super Bowl title is off to a heated start. During training camp on Sunday, a botched two-minute drill spurred frustration from Tom Brady, who is known to have a short temper. After taking a pair of sacks and overthrowing a receiver, Brady slammed his helmet into the ground and punted the ball forty yards to an adjacent field.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady successfully recruits son to Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady is an ageless wonder. The man was the starting quarterback for the winning Super Bowl team in his age-43 season. This offseason, he’s admittedly working on getting people to join him.. sort of. The Buccaneers QB starred in a hilarious commercial for Madden, where...

Comments / 0

Community Policy