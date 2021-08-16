Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Vets on Afghanistan: 'So many people's sacrifice was for nothing'

By Courtney Francisco
Posted by 
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01zJjj_0bTS3JZe00

CINCINNATI — The recent unrest in Afghanistan is reopening painful wounds for some veterans in the Tri-State.

Images of families trying to flee Taliban control is a reminder of the time retired Air Force Maj. Rusty Mardis spent in Kabul, he told WCPO Monday.

“Everybody who served and spent time there still has friends there,” he said. “My heart just pours for the Afghan people because they, for the most part, really wanted to see a change.”

Mardis lives in Greater Cincinnati now, and he is the coordinator at Northern Kentucky University's Veterans Resource Station. One of his last missions was preparing leaders in Kabul for life without U.S. troops.

“It's very disappointing and upsetting, because you give your blood, sweat and tears for the mission,” said Mardis.

Keith Maupin in Batavia reflected back on what he gave for the mission nearly 20 years ago: his son, Staff Sgt. Matt Maupin. He has dedicated his time now to providing care packages to military overseas through Yellow Ribbon Support Center .

“He saw the towers fall, and the Army gave him the best deal for college, and that's the way he wanted,” said Maupin. “When we took him to the airport and dropped him off, I knew that boy wasn’t coming home.”

Retired Marine Sgt. David McGee is helping veterans through art therapy in Greater Cincinnati. He was serving in the U.S. Marine Corps as a combat engineer, working enemy intelligence and reconnaissance missions when he was wounded.

“So many people’s sacrifice was for nothing,” he said. ”I literally get sick to my stomach when I hear and watch the stuff.”

“We trained, we gave them weapons, you name it," he said. "We spent billions and billions of dollars, and what are we showing for it? So, it’s just very disheartening."

He says his friends there are calling for help.

“I actually had a good friend of mine while I was stationed there, he was Afghan National Police, and he worked inside our office, has a young boy and wife that are trying to get out now,” said Mardis.

He said they urge veterans, families and friends to check on soldiers they know as the violence unfolds.

“It’s just being there for them, listening to them and knowing and experiencing it with them,” said Mardis.

If you need to connect to veterans who can help process the latest information, you can call 1-800-273-8255.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Batavia, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mcgee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vets#U S Marine Corps#Afghan National Police#Taliban#Veterans Resource Station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
Posted by
NBC News

Video shows Louisiana trooper beating Black motorist with flashlight

A white Louisiana State Police trooper, who resigned after being accused of simple battery in two separate incidents, also repeatedly struck a Black man with a flashlight during a 2019 traffic stop, resulting in the man suffering several broken bones. Body camera footage shows former trooper Jacob Brown arriving at...
NBC News

Bipartisan criticism pours in after congressmen take clandestine Afghanistan trip

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan chorus of members of Congress criticized Reps. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., and Seth Moulton, D-Mass., on Wednesday for making an undisclosed trip to Afghanistan to observe the U.S. military’s frenzied evacuation efforts. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she knew about the trip Tuesday shortly before it...
Posted by
NBC News

Death sentence upheld for man who killed 9 in South Carolina church shooting

A federal appeals court Wednesday upheld a death sentence for 27-year-old Dylann Roof, the white man convicted in the mass shooting of Black members of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Roof had appealed his sentence to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth District,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy