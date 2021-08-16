Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

'Operation Victory' builds homes for U.S. veterans

By WHAS11 Staff
Posted by 
WHAS11
WHAS11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GTUh4_0bTS3COZ00

The United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 862 came together to help provide one solution to the problem of veterans experiencing homelessness.

Through Operation Victory, the group helped renovate a house on Bank Street in Louisville.

It's been a combination effort between labor unions, community groups, and local businesses to take a run-down, boarded up house and turn it into a future home for a veteran who doesn't have one.

They hope the act of kindness will help break the stigma around veterans who need help.

“A lot of times, veterans and even citizens of the Commonwealth look at veterans across the nation that we're post-traumatic stress disorder. We're broken, we're labeled,” Todd Dunn, UAW 862 president, said. “We're not broken. It's about 'PTSG', post-traumatic stress growth.”

It was the third home Operation Victory has worked on. They hope to have about five homes completed for veterans in the next few months.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

Comments / 1

WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#U S#Labor Unions#Operation Victory#The United Auto Workers#Operation Victory#Commonwealth#Ptsg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy