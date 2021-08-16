'Operation Victory' builds homes for U.S. veterans

The United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 862 came together to help provide one solution to the problem of veterans experiencing homelessness.

Through Operation Victory, the group helped renovate a house on Bank Street in Louisville.

It's been a combination effort between labor unions, community groups, and local businesses to take a run-down, boarded up house and turn it into a future home for a veteran who doesn't have one.

They hope the act of kindness will help break the stigma around veterans who need help.

“A lot of times, veterans and even citizens of the Commonwealth look at veterans across the nation that we're post-traumatic stress disorder. We're broken, we're labeled,” Todd Dunn, UAW 862 president, said. “We're not broken. It's about 'PTSG', post-traumatic stress growth.”

It was the third home Operation Victory has worked on. They hope to have about five homes completed for veterans in the next few months.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .