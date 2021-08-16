Cancel
Premier League

West Ham scrap Kurt Zouma transfer after Chelsea defender asks Hammers to DOUBLE wages to £120,000 a week

By Charlie Wyett
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

WEST HAM are set to scrap their bid to sign Kurt Zouma because of his massive wage demands.

The Hammers had reopened talks over a £20million move for the Chelsea defender, 26, who is free to leave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZjqz_0bTS35Ij00
Kurt Zouma featured in Chelsea's European Super Cup win last week Credit: Rex

But with Zouma wanting £120,000-a-week, West Ham have refused to meet those terms as it would blow apart their wage structure.

Zouma, on around £65,000 a week at Chelsea, initially claimed he did not want a move to the East Enders — but later insisted he would be open to a transfer.

The Irons are also in a contract deadlock with defender Vladimir Coufal.

They have offered the Czech, who turns 29 on Sunday, an extension to his current deal which has two years to run.

But incredibly for one of last season’s top performers, the wages on offer are the same, apart from an increase in bonuses.

Meanwhile, Blues striker Tammy Abraham is on the verge of completing a £33m move to Serie A side Roma after having his medical.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1moSzH_0bTS35Ij00

The England ace, 23, will bank around £80,000-a-week after tax for the next five years. Chelsea have included a £68m buy-back clause, triggered from June 2023.

The Blues’ clear-out will continue with Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi, 27, poised for a loan to Turkish side Besiktas.

Lyon are rivalling Napoli to sign 27-year-old full-back Emerson Palmieri.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IPs05_0bTS35Ij00
Michy Batshuayi is set to leave Chelsea Credit: Getty

