Dharma Ocean Explains Karma and the Body

By Jeremy Spain
APG Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is adapted from Dharma Ocean Podcast 227: Karma and the Body – Part I, a talk by Dr. Reggie Ray given at the Blazing Mountain Retreat Center in Crestone, Colorado. Dr. Reginald “Reggie” Ray is the Director of the Dharma Ocean Foundation, dedicated to the evolution and flowering of the somatic teachings of the Practicing Lineage of Tibetan Buddhism.

#Karma#Dharma Ocean Podcast#Tibetan#Buddhism
