Adidas Is Releasing a Bold Training Shoe for Patrick Mahomes Ahead of the NFL Season

By Peter Verry
Footwear News
 3 days ago
Before Patrick Mahomes hits the field this NFL season, Adidas will deliver a signature range of footwear and apparel for the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Arriving early next week is the Adidas Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX training shoe, a look created with insights from the Kansas City Chefs leader . To design the shoe, the Three Stripes said it looked at the quarterback’s “innovative game and style of play” and studied his foot movements to reveal where he most needed traction and support. The shoe, according to Adidas, is “Grounded in cleat movements and optimized for turf.”

The debut co lorway is “ Go Time,” executed predominant ly in solar green, used to represent a green traffic light, a nod to the energy Mahomes brings to both training and the field. Also, it was created with a wavy design, podded midsole and overlay pieces, which Adidas said is representative of a “team’s heartbeat and the dynamic up and down movements of time.”

“The ‘Go Time’ green really pops. I wanted my signature shoe and apparel to stand out, look great and perform during my workouts, but also be eye-catching off-field,” Mahomes said in a statement. “ I’m channeling that warrior-like game-time energy every day with the introduction of the new collection.”

From a tech standpoint, the Adidas Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX employs TPU overlays for lockdown in the forefoot and stability during dynamic movements, ripstop stretch woven uppers for added durability and tongue-less bootie construction for a sock-like fit. Also, Adidas added Boost midsole cushioning in the heel for comfort and responsiveness.

The Adidas Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX arrives Aug. 23 via Adidas.com and will retail for $130.

Adidas will also deliver the Future Icons Apparel Collection on August 23 at Adidas.com, a five-piece assortment featuring the athlete’s signature gladiator mask logo on hoodies, long sleeve shirts, T-shirts, joggers and shorts.

