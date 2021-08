Compliance teams in healthcare organizations have the important task of ensuring patient data is protected from unwarranted access. It is a crucial job within the organization, due to the fact that it is difficult to restrict access to medical workers in the healthcare setting, and restricting access could make it more difficult for them to do their daily, or emergency-related tasks. So access is open to all medical staff, and compliance must ensure those millions of daily accesses are all appropriate. In addition, HIPAA requires that these accesses are audited, and hefty fines can be given for anything that slips through the cracks.