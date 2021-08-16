Cancel
Iowa election officials face complex challenges looking to 2022

 3 days ago

Editor's Note: The video above is from March 8, 2021.

State election officials say they are confronting a myriad of challenges heading into the 2022 midterm elections.

That includes threats of foreign interference and ransomware along with changes to election laws and concerns of physical safety. And they continue to deal with a wave of misinformation and disinformation surrounding last year’s presidential election.

The nation’s secretaries of state have been meeting with the goal of building relationships across states, sharing best practices and hearing from experts.

The long list of challenges, outlined in various panel discussions over their association’s four-day conference, might seem daunting but election officials say preparations have already begun.

