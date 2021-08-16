Cancel
Environment

Tropical Storm Henri expected to become hurricane this weekend

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 9 days ago
Tropical Storm Henri (pronounced ahn-REE) is is moving toward the west near 8 mph and this motion is expected to continue for another day or so. A turn to the north is expected on Friday with that motion continuing into the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days, but Henri is expected to become a hurricane by the weekend. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center.

Swells are expected to increase across much of the east coast of the U.S. and Atlantic Canada later this week and this weekend. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 18:

Location: 30.0 N 66.6 W

Moving: W at 8 mph

Min pressure: 998 mb

Max sustained winds: 65 mph

