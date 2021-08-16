Multiple buildings lost in Corkscrew Fire near Ford

A 5,000-acre fire in Ford, Washington, has destroyed several buildings in the area, according to officials on the scene.

The fire is located north of Corkscrew Canyon and State Highway 231. It's being called the Corkscrew Fire and is burning in timber, grass and brush. This has caused several evacuations in the area.

Level 3 evacuations are in place for the area of Airport Way to Olsen Road to Casberg-Burroughs Road. A Level 3 evacuation is also in place for the area of SR231/Sanctuary Way to Bald Mountain to Scotts Valley Road and Corkscrew Canyon. People in these areas should get out now.

Level 2 evacuations are in place for the area of Ford to Kurt's Corner to the north end of Reservation road. People in these areas should be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

Fire officials on scene said a few barns, sheds and at least one abandoned house were destroyed. They said there are reports of structures lost in Rail Canyon but it isn't clear how many.

The Department of Natural Resources, nearby local fire districts and Spokane Tribal firefighters along with air resources are all on scene.

A temporary Red Cross shelter is set up at Mary Walker High School. The Springdale Rodeo Grounds and the Chewelah Veterinary Clinic are available for animals that need to be evacuated. On the Spokane Reservation, the Wellpinit Middle/High School has been opened up for evacuees as well.

Washington state fire assistance was authorized for the area Sunday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.