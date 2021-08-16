Fremont County back-to-school COVID protocols

Below are the various protocols for each each district. Superintendent Troy Zickefoose posted the following message on the district website:. “It appears that school districts will not be asked to continually respond to state health orders all year long, at least that is the tentative plan coming out of Cheyenne. The CDC has a list of mitigation strategies which the state has adopted as recommendations. They can be found at: CDC: Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K12 Schools.”