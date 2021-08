Jeffersonville High School Athletics is now offering digital tickets for all fall home sporting events through TicketSpicket. You will need to download the app on your cell phone in order to purchase your tickets. Tickets will also be sold at the gate for $6. Below are some links that will help you with your purchase. If an event is cancelled you will receive a 100% refund on your tickets purchased. I hope to see all of you at one of our fall events. This fall will be an exciting year for our teams. Come out and support our coaches and players. Go Red Devils!