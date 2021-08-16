Cancel
Leicester star Harvey Barnes to sign bumper new four-year contract to keep him at the King Power until at least 2025

By Graeme Bryce
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
HARVEY BARNES is on the brink of signing a bumper new four-year contract which would tie him to Leicester until 2025.

Foxes chiefs hope to seal the deal this week.

Leicester are set to hand Harvey Barnes a lucrative new contract Credit: Getty

Boss Brendan Rodgers has pushed for Barnes to be rewarded for his outstanding form last season — amid interest from Liverpool.

Barnes, 23, made his England debut in a 3-0 win against Wales in October.

The winger was pushing for a place in the Euro 2020 squad until a season-ending knee injury.

His wage rise reflects his status as a key player.

Meanwhile, Barnes' attacking buddy Jamie Vardy - normally no friend of defenders - has heaped praise on the Foxes defence for successfully defending his winner with a clean sheet against Wolves.

Leicester suffered a staggering nine home defeats last season - three times as many as they lost on the road - which ultimately cost them a Champions' League spot.

However Vardy praised the way his defenders refused to buckle despite Wolves late onslaught on Saturday.

He said: “Seeing the lads defending as a team and doing everything possible to stop them from scoring is a really good sign, it's big.

"We were confident after winning the Community Shield but the Premier League is different, so to get three points, especially with the defending, we can't ask for any more

"In the first half, we were very good but Wolves came into it and we defended resolutely.

"The lads put their bodies on the line to get blocks in so that shows what the clean sheet meant to us.

"It shows how resilient we are in wanting to keep those clean sheets. It's a big part of the game.

"We know we're going to get chances at the other end and it's about putting those away.

"But knowing we can defend like that and stop the chances going in at our end puts us in good stead for the season."

