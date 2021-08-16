Cancel
Booster shot elicits strong immune response to delta variant, Pfizer tells FDA

By Cassidy Morrison
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

P eople who received a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine elicited a stronger immune response to the delta variant compared to those who only completed the two-dose regimen, the company told federal regulators on Monday.

“The data we’ve seen to date suggest a third dose of our vaccine elicits antibody levels that significantly exceed those seen after the two-dose primary schedule,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. “We are pleased to submit these data to the FDA as we continue working together to address the evolving challenges of this pandemic.”

SCHUMER CALLS FOR CRACKDOWN ON FAKE COVID-19 VACCINATION CARDS

The company submitted its findings to the Food and Drug Administration as part of its application to broaden clinical guidelines for the vaccine, which would allow everyone to get a booster shot.

The small study found that a third dose of the vaccine administered within eight to nine months after the initial dose generated higher levels of neutralizing antibodies against the original, or “wild type” strain. The additional dose also bolstered the level of protection against the delta strain, which is responsible for at least 83% of cases in the United States, and the beta variant first identified in South Africa.

FDA AUTHORIZES EXTRA DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE FOR IMMUNOCOMPROMISED PEOPLE

The FDA authorized booster shots last week for people with weakened immune systems, while Biden administration officials suggested extra doses will be necessary for the public at large. Federal health officials believe “sooner or later you will need a booster for durability of protection,” President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said last week.

