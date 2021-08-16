Cancel
Missouri State

Missouri U.S. senators react to Taliban taking more control of Afghanistan

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (KY3) - Missouri U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley reacted to the Taliban taking more control of Afghanistan as U.S. troops pull out of the country. President Joe Biden said Monday he stands “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan as he acknowledged the “gut-wrenching” images coming out of the country after the swift Taliban takeover of the government. Biden said he had to choose between sticking to a previously negotiated agreement to withdraw U.S. troops this year or sending thousands more service members back into Afghanistan to fight a “third decade” of war.

