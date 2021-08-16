Cancel
Lifestyle

Dad and daughter duo break record, ride coaster 75 times for National Roller Coaster Day

FOX 43
FOX 43
David Ho and his daughter Sarah Anne Ho, 12, broke the record for most consecutive rides on Dutch Wonderland ’s Kingdom Coaster on Aug. 16, in honor of National Roller Coaster Day.

The pair has been taking an annual father-daughter trip to Dutch Wonderland since 2015, but things were put on pause last year due to COVID-19.

The pair set the previous record in 2019 when they rode the coaster 50 times.

David Ho says the records are about giving his daughter a special childhood memory.

"A big reason for me doing this, is that childhood goes by really fast especially now," he said. "I'm going to blink and she's going to be grown up so when she's grown up, I want her to have this memory of her and her dad doing this crazy thing on a roller coaster when she was little."

The duo ended up spending almost five hours on the coaster, starting their ride at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Check it out in the clip above.

