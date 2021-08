A local charity organization is hosting a community day where parents in need can receive free baby supplies. Mission Agape is dedicated to serving local families with small children. They provide diapers, formula, baby wipes, and gently-used clothing to parents in need. The organization hosts community days one Saturday a month, where they will give away baby supplies for free to those who need it. Families can drive up and speak with a volunteer who will assist them with their needs. Parents can stay in their cars and volunteers will bring the needed supplies to them. Families are asked to bring their children along for this event. This month’s community day will be held at 420 East Sullivan Street in downtown Kingsport on Saturday, August 14th from 10 AM to noon.