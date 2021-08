I understand the need to invest in utility infrastructure as discussed in the recent article about proposed rate hikes for water, sewer, storm water and solid waste. However, the article did not address an important item for the public to understand about the performance of our utilities department. How do the rates paid by the citizens of Lawrence compare with surrounding communities? If rates are high and infrastructure has been “long-neglected” as stated by the city manager, then there are other issues to address about how these services are delivered by the City of Lawrence.