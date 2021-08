I appreciate this is an odd one but I have a little bit of an issue with my home setup, I have a pa-220 behind a sky router, the issue is that if I am coming from the inside network i.e mgmt interface that traverses the inside zone to make it out then I can ping anything I want, however if I am trying to source the ping from the external interface then it fails, this is causing the issue above where I cannot get a vpn up between me and aws as there is never a reply received.