Macon, GA

Macon Bacon plan Bark in the Park on Saturday

Posted by 
13WMAZ
13WMAZ
 3 days ago

Macon Bacon fans will have the chance to bring their furry friends to the ball game this weekend.

On Saturday, the team will host its annual Bark in the Park night at Luther Williams Field. The Bacon will have a pregame parade, a costume contest, and pups will get to run the bases after the game.

Team president Brandon Raphael says it’s a great time for all baseball fans and their barking best friends.

“It's a lot of fun to hear all the different dogs going crazy and having some fun at the games. I really think the best part about it [is] at the end of the game when you can go on field with your four-legged friend and take a trip around the bases for your home run,” said Raphael.

The game is against Bacon rivals the Savannah Bananas and gates open at 6 p.m. with a start time of 7 p.m.

