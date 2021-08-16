FireKeepers Casino Hotel hosts ceremony for new tower

FireKeepers Casino Hotel is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new hotel tower on Aug. 16, 2021.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is free to the public and will feature Nik Wallenda walking a high wire from FireKeepers’ existing tower to the new tower, more than 400 feet long and around 200 feet high.

According to FireKeepers Casino, the new hotel will have 203 rooms, a new location for Nibi restaurant, a new Lobby Bar, and a high-limit gaming space.

Those interested in learning more about the new hotel tower can do so online .

