Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

FireKeepers Casino Hotel hosts ceremony for new tower

By Bronson Christian
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zahTZ_0bTS0l8500

FireKeepers Casino Hotel is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new hotel tower on Aug. 16, 2021.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is free to the public and will feature Nik Wallenda walking a high wire from FireKeepers’ existing tower to the new tower, more than 400 feet long and around 200 feet high.

According to FireKeepers Casino, the new hotel will have 203 rooms, a new location for Nibi restaurant, a new Lobby Bar, and a high-limit gaming space.

Those interested in learning more about the new hotel tower can do so online .

Comments / 0

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nik Wallenda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firekeepers Casino Hotel#Ribbon Cutting Ceremony#Firekeepers Casino Hotel#Lobby Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
Related
Roland, OKsequoyahcountytimes.com

Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland looking for newest team members Aug. 21

Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland is adding to its award-winning team and hiring its newest team members on the spot at a career fair on Saturday, Aug. 21. The event will be held in the Garrison Station Event Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to the public. “Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland is without question the destination of choice in River Valley, and we’re here to show everyone…
Milwaukee, WIBiz Times

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino wants to fill hundreds of open positions

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee announced today that it is ramping up its recruitment and hiring with plans to fill “hundreds” of positions, and is expanding its $1,000 hiring bonus program to all new hires. Previously the hiring bonus program, which has been in place for several months, was...
Baton Rouge, LAbrproud.com

WATCH: Hollywood Casino groundbreaking ceremony

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hollywood Casino will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday morning to celebrate the casino’s move onto land. “It’s pretty clear that having all the gambling and gaming and all the entertainment that we offer on one floor. It’s just a whole lot happier experience,” said Gaming and Leisure properties CEO Peter Carlino.
Las Vegas, NV8newsnow.com

Binion’s Hotel-Casino celebrates 70 years in downtown Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Binion’s Gambling Hall and Hotel, one of the oldest casinos in Las Vegas, is celebrating its 70th anniversary Saturday. Binion’s Horseshoe opened on Aug 14, 1951. Benny Binion opened the casino after buying the Eldorado Club and Hotel Apache earlier that year. It was the first casino in downtown Las Vegas to replace sawdust-covered floors with carpeting, the first to have air conditioning, and the first to offer comps to all gamblers.
Saratoga County, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

Vapor at Saratoga Casino Hotel to Reopen on Sept. 30

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Casino Hotel has announced that they will reopen on Thursday, Sept. 30 after being closed for nearly eighteen months. Vapor closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic and although they could have reopened earlier this year, Saratoga Casino Hotel chose to keep the entertainment venue closed so they could renovate the space.
East Saint Louis, ILriverbender.com

DraftKings at Casino Queen Announces Hotel Will Become Smoke-Free

EAST ST. LOUIS – August 9, 2021 – DraftKings at Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front St. along the Mississippi River, announced that it will be implementing a 100% smoke-free policy for guest rooms beginning today. “Preferences for smoke-free environments and amenities continue to rise, and we’re thrilled to...
LifestylePosted by
100.7 WITL

FireKeepers Grand Opening On Monday

A major expansion and a new building will open their doors, Monday, August 16th, at Firekeepers Casino Hotel. Firekeepers is excited to celebrate the grand opening of their 203-room hotel expansion. According to a press release on Saturday, the grand opening will include a tightrope performance from world-renowned daredevil Nik Wallendas.
GamblingWWMTCw

Daredevil traverses FireKeepers hotel towers for expansion grand opening

FireKeepers Casino and Hotel held a grand opening of their new 203-hotel room expansion and had a high-wire act to kick it off. The grand opening ceremony included a traditional ribbon cutting ceremony and an iconic act by world-renowned daredevil Nik Wallenda, who traveled between the casino towers on a tightrope.
GamblingNews On 6

Muscogee Nation Hosts Hiring Event At River Spirit Casino

The Muscogee Nation will be holding a hiring event at the River Spirit Casino on Wednesday. The nation will be holding on-site interviews from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. It is looking to fill a variety of positions during the hiring event. Anyone attending the job fair will need to...
LifestyleDurango Herald

Ute Mountain Casino Hotel’s powwow canceled

After closely monitoring the surge in delta variant COVID-19 cases, Ute Mountain Casino Hotel and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribal Council announced the powwow scheduled for this weekend is canceled. “Our Tribal Council’s extreme concern for the health and safety of our guests, tribal members, team and vendors was the...
Gamblingadvisor-chronicle.com

FireKeepers Casino celebrates expansion with help from the ‘King of the Highwire’

Nik Wallenda completes tightrope walk to new hotel tower. When world-renowned daredevil Nik Wallenda walked a tightrope nearly 200 feet above the ground at FireKeepers Casino Hotel on Aug. 16, he mentioned feeling the wind blowing like you and I might mention a fly hovering around our dinner plate—as more of a slight annoyance than an actual problem.
Warren County, MSVicksburg Post

Kingfish concert at the WaterView Casino and Hotel postponed due to COVID-19

WaterView Casino’s first headlining concert of the year was set to take place over Labor Day weekend but has now been postponed. Christone Ingram, known as Kingfish, was lined up to be the first performer at WaterView since the COVID-19 pandemic ensued. However, as COVID cases are rising nationwide and in Warren County, the Kingfish performance was forced to be postponed once again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy