Mama June Says She’s Split with Geno Doak

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 3 days ago

Mama June has split from Geno Doak, the man she was arrested with for crack cocaine possession a couple years back, and she says he’s been out of her life for awhile now. June’s breakup news comes on the heels of Geno being sentenced to 16 months in his drug case, and was revealed during a live convo June had with her friend on social media.

www.foxbangor.com

