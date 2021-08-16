Cancel
Afghanistan

I was impressed that the news conveyed the WH statement that

 3 days ago

Blames the situation in Afghanistan on past administrations and the Afghan military forces. He then refuses to take any questions before going back into hiding at Camp David.

Country
Afghanistan
Posted by
CNN

US strikes Taliban and captured equipment in support of Afghan forces

(CNN) — The US military carried out two strikes against the Taliban overnight in support of Afghan forces in the Kandahar province, multiple defense officials said, targeting captured equipment. The military has retained the authority to carry out strikes in support of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF)...
goldrushcam.com

Congresswoman Liz Cheney Says the Catastrophe We’re Watching Unfold in Afghanistan Did Not Have to Happen; This Is Not Ending the War. It’s Perpetuating It.

Watch the full interview here and see the transcript below:. August 16, 2021 - Washington, D.C. – On Sunday morning, Wyoming Congresswoman and House Armed Services Committee member Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined ABC’s “This Week” to discuss the deteriorating conditions in. Afghanistan and how both the Biden and Trump Administrations...
People

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Posted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘We Had To Intervene And Scream’ CNN Reporter Says Two Taliban Fighters Tried To ‘Pistol Whip’ Producer Recording Video

A CNN reporter in Kabul, Afghanistan, said Taliban fighters attempted to attack her crew after they saw a producer filming the scene with his phone. “Two Taliban fighters just came up with their pistols, and they were ready to pistol whip [the producer],” CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward said during an interview Wednesday. “We had to intervene and scream.”
americanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
Posted by
Indy100

‘Hypocrisy much?’: Leaked memo reveals Fox News employees must disclose vaccine status

Some of Fox News’ primetime stars have criticised the Covid-19 “vaccine passports,” with Tucker Carlson, the network’s top-rated host, equating vaccination records to racial segregation, having called public-health measures a “medical Jim Crow.” , Laura Ingraham also claimed the Covid-19 vaccines were “experimental,” calling the Biden administration “vaccine pushers” and advising her viewers to “hide their kids.” That said, the network itself has encouraged viewers to get vaccinated, and host Sean Hannity has implored his followers to “please take Covid seriously.”While some of their popular personalities condemned mandated vaccination and subsequent passes, the network unveiled their own...
kitco.com

Afghanistan's gold stash is out of the Taliban's reach

(Kitco News) Even though the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan was rapid, it is not likely the militants will get their hands on the central bank's $10 billion in assets, including the $1.3 billion in gold reserves. The reason is that most of the $10 billion worth of assets are stored...
Washington Examiner

Late-night hosts scramble to spin Biden’s Afghanistan horror show

The Democratic Party's friends in late-night television are dutifully trying to spin the Biden administration’s horror show in Afghanistan. It's no easy task. President Joe Biden delivered one of the worst presidential addresses of the past four decades this week, arguing both that he is right to withdraw the United States from Afghanistan and that his predecessor left him no choice.

