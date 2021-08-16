Ranchers forced to wean calves early due to drought conditions

As drier than normal conditions persist across Iowa, drought intensity is increasing in Washington County. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows this week that abnormally dry conditions have expanded across the northwest part of the county, with the rest under no drought intensity. Washington County began seeing drought conditions for the first time last week since mid June. The northern half of the state is seeing dryness with some counties experiencing extreme drought. Topsoil moisture levels in central and east central Iowa were the lowest in the state according to the weekly Crop Progress and Condition report from the USDA. Statewide topsoil moisture levels rated 23% very short, 38% short, 38% adequate, and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 27% very short, 40% short, 33% adequate, and 0% surplus. Iowa’s weekly average precipitation was .47 inch while the normal is .95 inch.