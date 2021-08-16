Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Ranchers forced to wean calves early due to drought conditions

By Hayley Boland
KFYR-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s drought conditions continue to have lasting impacts on farmers and ranchers. Perry Moser, a Baldwin rancher, said the timeline for his cattle has been moved up by several months. Moser’s calves are being weaned about a month early. He said it’s happening to save...

www.kfyrtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Industry
Bismarck, ND
Business
City
Bismarck, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Weaning#Cattle#Ranchers#Calves#Kfyr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Arizona StateHigh Plains Journal

Widespread improvements in Arizona and New Mexico drought conditions

Monsoonal moisture and associated heavy rainfall returned to Arizona and New Mexico after a brief hiatus last week, leading to widespread improvements in drought conditions, as well as some flash flooding. In most of Arizona and New Mexico, long-term drought remains, but recent conditions have been wet enough for a green-up in vegetation.
Minnesota StateWDIO-TV

Extreme drought conditions expand in Minnesota

The National Drought Monitor reported today reflects worsening conditions with nearly 50% of Minnesota experiencing an extreme drought. The Drought Monitor classification has 5 categories with abnormally dry on the low end and exceptional as the most severe. (See classifications below.) Reported impacts in Minnesota include dropping water levels on...
AgricultureJamestown Sun

Drought conditions worsen throughout the region

StormTRACKER meteorologist John Wheeler said it "just did not rain" in the past week in the region, which helped exceptional drought spread in central North Dakota and part of northern Minnesota and extreme drought to spread elsewhere. "We're really starting to see drought ramifications at all levels," Wheeler said, noting...
Ames, IAkiwaradio.com

Extended Drought Could Prompt An Early Frost This Fall

Statewide Iowa — One weather expert says continued heat with little rainfall now in late summer could be a contributing factor to an early frost. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says the long-running drought could prompt a potential crop-damaging frost sooner than expected.
Montana StateChar-Koosta News

USDA offers drought impacted Montana farmers and ranchers disaster assistance

USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) offers disaster assistance and low-interest loan programs to assist you in your recovery efforts following drought. Available programs and loans include:. Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) - provides financial assistance to producers of non-insurable crops when low yields, loss of inventory, or prevented planting...
Bismarck, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Hay Thefts Increasing As Drought Conditions Worsen in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- Hay thefts are increasing as drought conditions worsen in North Dakota. About 16-percent of the state is experiencing exceptional drought, the worst of the four categories. Extreme drought is affecting nearly 60-percent of the state, while 25-percent is experiencing severe drought. Last month was the second warmest...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Water Assistance Available for Ranchers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota ranchers looking to replace water lost during the drought can now apply for assistance through the North Dakota Department of Agriculture Emergency Water Supply Program. The program will reimburse livestock owners for 50 percent of eligible costs for temporary water supply, equipment and hauling...
EnvironmentWorld Link

Wildfire conditions worsen amid high temperatures, drought

Fire officials discussed Oregon’s ongoing wildfire season, fire prevention and preparedness in a briefing Thursday. Leaders expressed concern of fire danger in relation to the high temperatures and drought conditions throughout the state. Nancy Hirsch, state forester for ODF, said fire conditions continue to worsen from drought and high temperatures....
AgricultureWBUR

Three Ranchers Fight Against Fire And Drought

This summer has seen record-breaking temperatures and relentless heatwaves across the west. Wildfires have burned hundreds of thousands of acres; the drought has forced the shutoff of irrigation water in a number of western states. As Ashley Ahearn reports from north-central Washington State, the combo has ranchers struggling to keep...
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Drought Conditions Growing in Washington County

As drier than normal conditions persist across Iowa, drought intensity is increasing in Washington County. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows this week that abnormally dry conditions have expanded across the northwest part of the county, with the rest under no drought intensity. Washington County began seeing drought conditions for the first time last week since mid June. The northern half of the state is seeing dryness with some counties experiencing extreme drought. Topsoil moisture levels in central and east central Iowa were the lowest in the state according to the weekly Crop Progress and Condition report from the USDA. Statewide topsoil moisture levels rated 23% very short, 38% short, 38% adequate, and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 27% very short, 40% short, 33% adequate, and 0% surplus. Iowa’s weekly average precipitation was .47 inch while the normal is .95 inch.
Minneapolis, MNknsiradio.com

State Imposes Water Restrictions as Drought Conditions Worsen

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The drought in Minnesota continues to get worse, exposing rocks, riverbeds and islands in the St. Croix and Minnesota river drying up entire channels in the mighty Mississippi. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has imposed water restrictions for much of the state. Utilities are to limit...
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Minnesota drought conditions continue to worsen, according to latest report

With little rain falling last week, Minnesota’s drought conditions continued to worsen, according to an update to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Thursday’s report says that nearly 42 percent of the state is classified as being in “extreme” drought. That’s up from 34 percent last week and none as of three months ago. Likewise, the “exceptional” drought classification also ticked up, from 7 percent to 8 percent.
Marion, IAkniakrls.com

Drought Conditions Becoming Long-Term Issue

Drought conditions throughout central Iowa date back to drier-than-normal seasons since early 2020, according to the National Weather Service. Precipitation deficits between 3-6 inches have been recorded in Marion and Warren Counties over the past year-and-a-half. Some nearby communities in Polk, Jasper, and Mahaska Counties are behind by closer to 10 inches of rainfall. Timely rainfall has prevented worse dryness locally, although most of the region rated as abnormally dry or in moderate drought in the latest U.S. Drought Monitor Report. The next best chance for rainfall locally will be held Thursday night into Friday, although significant drought relief is not expected.
Agriculturecapecod.com

Average Cranberry Crop Expected Despite Drought Conditions

HYANNIS – Despite ongoing drought conditions in the region, the Cape Cod Cranberry Grower’s Association has announced an average amount of cranberries forecasted for harvest this season. 1.9 million 100-pound barrels of cranberries are expected this year throughout Massachusetts, which is 5% more than last year’s harvest. The Cranberry Marketing...
Medford, MNThe Free Press

Hydroponic growers able to survive during drought conditions

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Drought conditions across Minnesota are having a significant impact on farmers, growers and other crop producers. But for hydroponic growers like Revol Greens in Medford, the lack of rain is not as much of an issue. In a hydroponic system, plants like lettuce and herbs...
Malheur County, ORmalheurenterprise.com

Drought, hot weather produce new challenges for area ranchers

VALE – High temperatures and a lingering drought are pushing some area ranchers to sell their stock earlier than usual because vast stretches of rangeland are parched. “Our sales have been running kind of two or three times bigger than normal,” said Jason Johnson, Producers Livestock Marketing branch manager in Vale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy