Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Pilgrimage Music Festival to Require Vax Passport, Proof of Negative Covid Test

NewsTimes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Tennessee announced that either a vaccine passport or proof of a negative Covid-19 test will be required to attend this year’s event. Pilgrimage Festival, which takes place in Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville, announced their new Covid-19 safety policy in a statement...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Coronavirus
Nashville, TN
Government
Nashville, TN
Society
Nashville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tanya Tucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Pilgrimage#Vax#Live Nation#Aeg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Austin, TXAustin 360

Live music in Austin this week: Outlaw Music Festival features Willie Nelson, Yola, more

Front Fest with Kam Franklin of The Suffers at Cheer Up Charlie’s. The organization formerly known as Boss Babes has rebranded as Future Front Texas, and their signature event Front Fest (formerly Babes Fest) continues to highlight the work of female and non-binary creatives. Powerhouse soul singer Kam Franklin of the Houston group the Suffers headlines the festival’s music portion. Avant pop artist Lorelei K of Dallas will also perform. The festival continues on Saturday with a film showcase featuring “Girls Like Us,” a music video produced by Austin pop artist p1nkstar. All festival events will be at 60% capacity and guests will be expected to wear masks. $15. 7 p.m. 900 Red River St. thefrontfest.com — D.S.S.
Providence, RINewsTimes

Downtown arts festival canceled amid rising virus cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence's downtown arts festival has been canceled for the second year in a row amid rising cases of COVID-19, city officials announced Friday. PVDFest, a weekend festival that typically draws more 100,000 people to downtown Providence, was scheduled to make its comeback Sept. 25 and 26. But officials said it would be unsafe to continue amid high levels of coronavirus transmission.
MusicPopculture

Metal Band Singer Dies at 55

Heavy metal singer Mike Howe, of legendary thrashers Metal Church, has died at the age of 55. In a statement on Howe's death, the band wrote, "It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music. Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California."
creativeloafing.com

Rodney Crowell

CL's Hal Horowitz: Americana singer/songwriting veteran Crowell has been releasing quality albums at a steady clip since his days backing Emmylou Harris in the late ’70s. He has a catalog of classics like “Till I Gain Control Again” to dip into but also just released a new disc, Triage, his 18th, which he’ll likely feature.
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
Musichypebeast.com

Lorde Delivers Warm and Pensive New Album 'Solar Power'

Lorde has finally released Solar Power, her first full-length album in four years. Clocking in at approximately 45 minutes, the 12-track project was primarily produced and written by Jack Antonoff and Lorde. Solar Power offers a sunny disposition with the warmth of its plucked guitars, full harmonies and sharp shakers, with a lot of the young artist’s lyrical content encapsulates her longing to escape into the season of summer and staying under the radar. Lorde also finds herself in a state of introspection on tracks like “Stoned at the Nail Salon” and “Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen It All),” delivering mature and reflective musings from a mid-20-something whose career blew up when she was only 16 years old. The Melodrama followup touches on her more intimate relationships as well with cuts such as “The Man With The Axe” and “Big Star,” dropping hard-hitting lines like “I should’ve known when your favorite record was the same as my father’s / You’d take me down” and “Everyone knows that you’re too good for me, don’t they?”
bestclassicbands.com

Dion Releases New Song With Boz Scaggs: Listen

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dion has shared the first track from an upcoming album. “I’ve Got to Get to You” features vocals with Boz Scaggs. The August 18, 2021 announcement notes that the legendary performer has been hard at work over the past few months recording the follow up to 2020’s highly acclaimed album, Blues With Friends. A new album — details to come — will be out this fall on Joe Bonamassa’s independent label KTBA Records.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

David Crosby: A True Music Man

As a founding member of the legendary group The Byrds, and then the equally revered Crosby, Stills & Nash, David Crosby has long been respected as one of the most successful and influential folk-rock musicians. For the past 50 years, he’s also been a well-regarded solo artist, with his latest album, For Free, coming out on July 23 via BMG. It is his fifth full-length studio album release in the past seven years.
MusicPosted by
Q107.5

Listen to Billy Idol’s New Song ‘Bitter Taste’

Billy Idol has released a new single "Bitter Taste," a track from his upcoming EP, The Roadside, due for release on Sept. 17. You can watch the song's video below, as well as view the complete track listing for the EP. Much of the music on The Roadside was written...
Public HealthNewsTimes

Nine Inch Nails Cancel All Shows for 2021 Due to Covid-19

Nine Inch Nails have canceled their scheduled 2021 shows due to rising Covid-19 cases, the band announced in a statement on Thursday. “It is with great regret that we are cancelling all NIN appearances for the remainder of this year,” the band wrote. “When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet. We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right.”
New York City, NYNYS Music

NYC Singer-Songwriter Swagata Biswas Releases Music Video For “Waves”

Swagata Biswas, a rising singer-songwriter born and raised in New York City, has just premiered the music video for her sophomore single “Waves”. Biswas brings an indie soul sound to the NY music scene, with a nostalgic, 90s-style twinge. She has peformed at venues like Rockwood Music Hall, City Hall, and Pianos NYC and cites inspiration from artists like Amy Winehouse and Norah Jones.
MusicNewsTimes

BTS Officially Cancel Map of the Soul Tour

BTS’ postponed Map of the Soul Tour has been officially canceled, according to a post made on Weverse and BTS’ official Twitter via their label Bighit on Thursday. A rep for the band confirmed to Rolling Stone that the dates that had been announced in January 2020 have been nixed.
Rock Music1029thebuzz.com

Metallica Releases Chris Cornell Covers On Vinyl

Metallica‘s performances of Chris Cornell‘s “All Your Lies” and “Head Injury” have been released as part of the band’s “Vinyl Club.” The songs were recorded at the Cornell tribute concert “I Am The Highway,” which was held in January 2019 at the Forum in Los Angeles. Metallica’s Lars Ulrich said...
MusicThe Day

Jason Mraz to play Mohegan Sun Sunday

Jason Mraz is like a lot of musicians in that, when the pandemic prevented him from touring in 2020, he turned to performing online instead. But he acknowledged, “No matter how big the digital reach, it doesn’t compare to being in the same room.”. You know that he and his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy