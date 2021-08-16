Afghanistan out of Paralympics as Taliban seizes control

The Afghanistan Paralympic team will not compete in the Tokyo games, as all commercial flights grounded as the Taliban seizes control of the country.

"Due to the serious ongoing situation in the country, all airports are closed and there is no way for them to travel to Tokyo," the International Paralympic Committee told NPR.

"We hope the team and officials remain safe and well during this difficult time."

The Afghanistan Paralympic team will not compete in the Tokyo Games, as all commercial flights are grounded as the Taliban seizes control of the country.

"Due to the serious ongoing situation in the country, all airports are closed and there is no way for them to travel to Tokyo," the International Paralympic Committee told NPR. "We hope the team and officials remain safe and well during this difficult time."

At least seven people were killed in the chaos at Kabul International Airport on Monday, officials told The Associated Press.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

The country has not missed a Paralympics since 2000 in Sydney while under Taliban rule.

Taekwondo athlete Zakia Khudadadi would have been the first woman to represent the country at the Games, which are scheduled to begin Aug. 24, Reuters reported.

"I was thrilled after I received the news that I have got a wild card to compete at the Games," the 23-year-old from Herat said previously.

"This is the first time that a female athlete will be representing Afghanistan at the Games and I'm so happy," she added.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Afghanistan Paralympic Committee's London-based Chef de Mission Arian Sadiqi, who would have led the two athletes — including track athlete Hossain Rasouli — at the games, described the turmoil to Reuters on Monday as "heartbreaking."

"This would have been the first female Afghan taekwondo player to take part. This was history in the making. She was excited to take part. She was very passionate to compete."

"Zakia would have been a great role model for the rest of the females in the country."

Afghan athletes first competed in the Paralympics in 1996, according to Reuters.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

CHLOE ZHAO BECOMES FIRST ASIAN FEMALE DIRECTOR TO TAKE HOME A GOLDEN GLOBE WITH HER FILM ‘NOMADLAND’