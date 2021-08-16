Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Juarez police use closed-circuit cameras to store facial images, license plates from drivers

By Julian Resendiz
texomashomepage.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) — Authorities in Juarez say they have built a database consisting of 734,000 “individual profiles” from drivers from closed-circuit cameras scattered throughout the city. The cameras have also snapped 32 million photos of passing automobiles, the Office of Mayor Armando Cabada said. Juarez authorities say closed-circuit...

www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juarez#Police#Automobile#License Plates#Mexico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Beachwood, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Driver stopped for license plate violation ignores officers, talks on phone: Beachwood Police Blotter

At 3:05 a.m. Aug. 15, an officer stopped a car that was displaying expired license plates. The driver, a Cleveland woman, 22, was uncooperative with officers. After the woman stopped her car, she got out of the vehicle and began to walk away, ignoring officers’ commands to stop. As the woman walked, she was on the phone with someone, yelling at that person.
Tulare, CAKGET 17

Caught on Camera: Driver plows into Tulare Police patrol car

TULARE, Calif. (KGET) — Surveillance video shows the moment a driver intentionally rammed into a police patrol car in Tulare last week. Tulare Police say a sergeant was sitting in his patrol vehicle at department headquarters at about 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 15 when he says the driver accelerated – smashing right into his car. The surveillance video shows just after the crash the driver was climbing in and out of the car and appeared to be reaching for something. The sergeant drew his handgun but did not open fire. The driver and passenger eventually surrendered.
Monroe, LAKNOE TV8

Monroe Police getting more license plate scanners

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police is about to get more technology to help fight crime. On August 11, the city council gave the green light for the department to buy 15 more license plate readers. Police say the readers help officers find vehicles connected to criminal activity. Monroe Police...
Cranston, RIABC6.com

License plate cameras meant to stop crime causing privacy concerns

CRANSOTN, R.I. (WLNE) – New cameras on the roads in Cranston, Pawtucket, and Woonsocket are worrying residents who are concerned about their privacy. Authorities in the three towns are doing a 60-day trial of the cameras, which take pictures of license plates so police can determine whether they have been involved in a crime. At a press conference Wednesday, officials said the new cameras are meant to stop and solve crimes.
Cranston, RITurnto10.com

Cameras scanning license plates in 3 Rhode Island cities

(WJAR) — On Wednesday, police chiefs in three Rhode Island cities announced that cameras recently installed on traffic poles are nearly operational license plate readers. “The goal of these cameras to be clear: is to reduce crime and prevent crime in our communities,” said Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist. Cranston...
West Covina, CAPosted by
CBS LA

West Covina Police Install Network Of Flock Safety License Plate Reading Cameras In Strategic Locations

WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — Police are getting an eye in the sky in the form of license plate readers installed in strategic areas around the city. West Covina police say they have joined forces with technology startup Flock Safety in the effort to proactively address crime in the city. Flock’s automated license plate reading cameras capture license plates and vehicle characteristics, not people or faces, police said. The camera system will send alerts in real time to law enforcement when a stolen car or a known wanted felony suspect vehicle enters the jurisdiction. Vehicles associated with a missing person may also trigger an alert. The policy for using the system will require justification for each search, and the cameras will be used to solve and reduce property and violent crime, police said. The cameras are not intended for minor traffic or parking violations, and West Covina police and Flock are pledging to never sell or share the data with third parties. Flock Safety cameras are in current use in 1,200 cities in 40 states, and the company says they are working with more than 800 police departments.
Cranston, RIWPRI

3 RI police departments testing license plate recognition cameras

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Three Rhode Island police departments will soon start testing out technology they say will help them more efficiently and effectively respond to and investigate criminal activity. Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist, Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves and Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates held a joint news...
Fort Worth, TXGovernment Technology

Fort Worth, Texas, Deploys Solar-Powered License Plate Cameras

(TNS) — Fort Worth police have made close to 400 arrests with the help of automatic license plate reader cameras first installed almost a year ago. Georgia-based Flock Safety specializes in solar-powered, motion-activated cameras that take snapshots of license plates. The stationary cameras, called the Flock Safety Falcon, allow neighborhood HOAs and police officers to identify and find cars associated with criminal activity, according to a Flock Safety representative.
NBC Chicago

State Police Installing License Plate Reader Cameras on Chicago Expressways

Following a dramatic uptick in the number of shootings on Chicago-area interstates, the Illinois State Police began installing license plate cameras on expressways within the city this week, the agency said in a news release. In February, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced a $12.5 million grant that would allow...
Independence, MOKMBC.com

Ring camera captures driveway assault in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two men in connection with an assault Tuesday in the driveway of an Independence home. A Ring camera shows a pickup truck pull into the cul-de-sac and stop. Two men, who appear to have weapons, get out and chase a man back into the home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy