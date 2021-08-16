Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

DOJ: Pass voting rights protections soon

By Ariana Figueroa
Posted by 
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON—A top Justice Department official on Monday stressed the need for Congress to pass legislation named after the late Georgia civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis in order to protect voting rights across the United States.

Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Kristen Clarke told lawmakers that since a 2013 Supreme Court decision that struck down Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 , the DOJ has been unable to block the passage of restrictive voting laws.

“Restoration of the Voting Rights Act is a matter of great urgency,” she said during a virtual hearing of the House Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties.

The bill, known as the John Lewis Voting Rights and Advancement Act , or H.R. 4, has not yet been introduced in this Congress. But it is expected to establish a preclearance section of the Voting Rights Act that would require all 50 states to get special permission from the Justice Department before making any changes to voting laws or putting in place new voting requirements.

The Voting Rights Act put in place a preclearance formula for nine states and a handful of counties and cities with a history of discriminating against Black and voters of color.

Those states included Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. The handful of counties included those in New York, Florida, North Carolina, California and South Dakota.

“The tidal wave of voter suppression that the nation currently faces comes as no surprise—it is (an) entirely predictable result of the Supreme Court’s 2013 decision,” the chairman of the panel, Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., said.

The hearing comes ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plans to bring the bill to a floor vote next week. The House Judiciary Committee is still in the process of writing up the legislative text.

The recent overhauls of voting laws passed following the 2020 presidential election in several states such as Georgia , Florida and Montana , have alarmed congressional Democrats.

Republicans on the committee argued that Democrats were creating a false panic and that the Supreme Court made the correct decision in 2013 to strike down the preclearance Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act.

“Democrats want you to think there is a voting crisis,” Rep. Jim Jordan, (R-Ohio), said. “Democrats argue that states have enacted, allegedly, voter suppression laws.”

As of July, 18 states have passed 30 laws with restrictive voting provisions, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. And Republican state legislators have introduced more than 400 bills with restrictive voting provisions across 49 states.

The flurry of voting legislation stems from the 2020 presidential election, after which former President Donald Trump continued to spread the falsehood that the election was stolen from him.

Clarke said that since the Supreme Court struck down Section 5, the Justice Department has seen laws enacted that cut early voting, purged eligible voters from voter rolls and placed new restrictions on voting.

She added that when Section 5 was in effect, the Justice Department was able to block more than 3,000 discriminatory voting changes “that otherwise would have taken root.”

“Without (Section 5) the Justice Department has lost its most important tool with safeguarding voting rights,” Clarke said.

Republicans also argued that H.R. 4 was not necessary because there is no voter discrimination in the U.S., compared to the 1960s.

But the dozens of hearings that House Democrats have held on voting rights and discrimination that voters of color have faced have contradicted those arguments.

The House subcommittee on elections recently released a 124-page report that outlines the U.S. history of discrimination in voting and how ID requirements, closure of polling places and long voting lines, among other problems, disenfranchise voters of color.

Democrats say the report will help the Judiciary Committee with drafting bill language for H.R. 4.

The Senate is similarly working on its own voting rights package that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he plans to bring to the floor for a vote when senators are back from their August recess.

The post DOJ: Pass voting rights protections soon appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

1K+
Followers
702
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Doj#Early Voting#Doj#The Civil Rights Division#The House Subcommittee#Civil Liberties#H R 4#The Justice Department#The Supreme Court#House#Democrats#Republicans#The Judiciary Committee#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

DOJ civil rights official urges U.S. Congress to act soon on voting rights

WASHINGTON — A top Justice Department official on Monday stressed the need for Congress to pass  legislation named after the late Georgia civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis in order to protect voting rights across the United States. Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Kristen Clarke told lawmakers that since a 2013 Supreme […] The post DOJ civil rights official urges U.S. Congress to act soon on voting rights appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Congress & CourtsNews-Virginian

Surette: Congress needs to pass the Voting Rights Act

I write this on the first anniversary of U.S. Representative John Lewis’ death. Candlelight vigils will be held tonight across the country to honor his life and the work that began with the fight for voting rights in the 1960s. Ironically and tragically, his fight for enfranchisement is today under...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Voting Rights By the Numbers 2021

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was enacted because of voter suppression by state governments, local governments and law enforcement. Over the 56-year period of its existence, it has helped Americans reinforce the citizens right to vote.
Congress & CourtsSlate

House Democrats Just Got Serious About Reining in the Supreme Court

On Tuesday, Democrats in the House of Representatives introduced the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, also known as H.R. 4. As Ian Millhiser explained in Vox, H.R. 4 essentially overturns the Supreme Court’s recent attacks on voting rights: Its central provisions give both the Justice Department and federal courts sweeping authority to block voter suppression laws. But one crucial section takes a more creative approach: The House bill actually repeals the court’s own rules for deciding election-related cases—which strongly favor states’ ability to suppress votes—replacing them with voter-friendly directives that would force the justices to safeguard equal suffrage. H.R. 4 also takes on the “shadow docket,” prohibiting the Supreme Court from issuing unreasoned emergency orders reversing lower court decisions that protected the franchise. And it abolishes the legal doctrine that allows the justices to shield anti-voting laws from judicial scrutiny in the run-up to an election.
Congress & Courtsmilwaukeeindependent.com

Judicial Opposition: How the Roberts Court continues Strom Thurmond’s crusade against voting rights

Civil rights activists marched, were jailed, and sometimes killed in their efforts to achieve equal rights and voting rights for all Americans, including pressuring Congress to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Voting Rights Act of 1965. Meanwhile, segregationist Klan members marched in hooded robes and lynched black people in an effort to terrorize the civil rights movement. Simultaneously, their Dixiecrat allies in Congress like Strom Thurmond filibustered for weeks to try to prevent the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act from being passed. Fortunately, they ultimately failed.
ElectionsPosted by
CNN

Young people in West Virginia look to push Sen. Joe Manchin in hopes of passing federal voting rights legislation

Washington, DC (CNN) — Gabby Cipollone loves her home state of West Virginia. But the 23-year-old says that isn't the case for many young West Virginians. "Our population is fleeing," Cipollone said, adding that many of her friends and even her sister have left West Virginia -- a state that she says has felt the impact of the opioid epidemic and a struggling coal mining industry.
Presidential Electionyr.media

Gen Z and the DOJ’s Voting Law Guidance

With Generation Z emerging as the new voting group, the updated voting law guidance came just in time. The U.S. Dept. of Justice recently released federal statute guidelines that educate Americans on various voting methods and post-election “audits.” The materials were made public in order to provide American voters with a better understanding of what to expect when voting this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy