The Kings retained defenseman Kale Clague, signing the restricted free agent to a one-year, two-way contract extension worth up to $761,250, the team announced Friday. Clague, 23, has dressed in 22 games for the Kings, with 18 of those and all six of his NHL points coming last season. He has also amassed 66 points in 124 games in the American Hockey League. In his final junior season in the Western Hockey League, he had a staggering 47 points in 28 games before being traded, and then turned in a point-per-game playoff performance.