The Brooklyn Nets hype train is officially here, and in just one season, the Nets have evolved into the darling (or villain of the NBA), and the schedule proves that. The Nets are a team built around its stars, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving, and arguably one of the best offensive units ever assembled. On top of that, the big three over the years have gained a massive number of fans and/or haters, making them must-watch television.