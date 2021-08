Shawn Levy is currently busy promoting Free Guy, the action-comedy he directed that's starring Ryan Reynolds as Guy, an NPC in a multiplayer game world who starts to realize he can affect the world around him. However, many will know Levy best as the Executive Producer of Stranger Things, the hit Netflix series that's currently in production on its fourth season. While there's been no official confirmation that the show is getting a fifth season, star David Harbour recently teased that another one is coming. While the show might still get a couple more seasons, Levy recently told Collider that there is "an end in sight."