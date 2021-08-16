Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Filming Could Be Finishing Soon as Actors Wrap

Indira Varma, a member of the cast of the Obi-Wan series, commented on many positive aspects of the filming, praising the director and her colleagues. Disney+ he constantly increases his bet on the millionaire franchises he obtained. Marvel, Fox Y Lucasfilm They have not stopped paying great dividends to the company. One in specific, the universe of Star Wars, has made an impact with his series and projects for the future. Among them, the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will bring back some of the most famous elements of the galactic saga.