Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Filming Could Be Finishing Soon as Actors Wrap

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's looking like the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney+ has wrapped production - or soon will. This latest insight about Obi-Wan Kenobi's has been gleaned by Star Wars fan sites that have been keeping a careful eye on the actors confirmed to be in the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and have noticed a shift in their collective work status. Therefore, speculation is that Obi-Wan Kenobi is either done with production or is nearing that point, and is sending the wider swath of its cast home.

