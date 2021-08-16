Four COVID-19 related deaths, 558 new cases in Nueces County on August 16. Here's a breakdown of cases in the Coastal Bend.

County-By-County Breakdown

Nueces County : 52,726 (909 deaths)

San Patricio County: 5,209

Jim Wells County: 5,338

Bee County: 4,044

Kleberg County: 3,322

Live Oak: 1,266

Duval County : 1,492

Aransas County: 1,698

Refugio County: 871

Jim Hogg County: 669

Brooks County: 966

McMullen County: 92

Kenedy County: 44

Current Breakdown in Nueces County as of Monday, August 16:

New Cases: 558

State Data Dump: 4

Confirmed Positive: 384

Probable Positive: 157

Suspect positive: 17

Currently hospitalized: 368

Currently in the ICU: 98

Recovered: 46,494

Breakthrough Cases

393 breakthrough cases (248 cases since July 20)

9 breakthrough deaths (5 deaths since July 20)

