Four COVID-19 related deaths, 558 new cases in Nueces County on August 16. Here's a breakdown of cases in the Coastal Bend.
County-By-County Breakdown
- Nueces County : 52,726 (909 deaths)
- San Patricio County: 5,209
- Jim Wells County: 5,338
- Bee County: 4,044
- Kleberg County: 3,322
- Live Oak: 1,266
- Duval County : 1,492
- Aransas County: 1,698
- Refugio County: 871
- Jim Hogg County: 669
- Brooks County: 966
- McMullen County: 92
- Kenedy County: 44
Current Breakdown in Nueces County as of Monday, August 16:
City-County health experts have created a website to help break down the risk of celebrating the holiday's in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. With some help from the CDC, the online guide offers tips to keep you and your family safe if you choose to gather for the holidays.
- New Cases: 558
- State Data Dump: 4
- Confirmed Positive: 384
- Probable Positive: 157
- Suspect positive: 17
- Currently hospitalized: 368
- Currently in the ICU: 98
- Recovered: 46,494
Breakthrough Cases
- 393 breakthrough cases (248 cases since July 20)
- 9 breakthrough deaths (5 deaths since July 20)
For more on the coronavirus surveillance in Nueces County click here.City of Corpus Christi Please note these are abbreviated numbers. The statistics on the Arc GIS Dashboard contain greater detail. Information on www.cctexas.com/coronavirus is updated between 4:00 - 5:30 p.m. Data onArc GIS Dashboard is updated between 4:30 - 6:00 p.m. Update schedule is approximate. Cctexas San Patricio County Emergency Management How About: New Month - Renew Attitude? Make the month of July your Back to the Future Month. Go back to our COVID-19 Slow the Spread Basics - · Stay Home When You Can. · When Out & About - Wear a face covering, Wash your hands, and always remember Social Distancing. Facebook Jim Wells County Emergency Management JWC PRESS RELEASE July 5, 2020 7:24 P.M. Jim Wells County Judge Juan Rodriguez and the Office of Emergency Management continue to monitor the information, on a daily basis, that is being shared by state and federal officials regarding COVID-19. Facebook | Jul 12, 2020 Kleberg County C O V I D-19 Updates County Judge Rudy Madrid & Mayor Sam Fugate have received notification of (10) additional COVID-19 cases. No cases have been removed from isolation today. Currently there are (53) active COVID-19 cases in our community. FREE COVID-19 testing returns tomorrow morning at 9 AM at the JK Northway Expo Center. Facebook | Jul 14, 2020 Duval County Emergency Management Update #4 (July 4th): We continue to monitor and analyze the info that is being shared by state and federal officials regarding COVID-19. As of this morning, Duval County has a total 53 confirmed positive cases, 42 active. Continued prayers for all those affected. Facebook | Jul 15, 2020 Bee County Texas FIRST SUPPLEMENT TO THE JOINT ORDER OF THE BEE COUNTY JUDGE AND THE MAYOR OF BEEVILLE TO STAY AT HOME WHEREAS, on March 27, 2020, the Bee County Judge and the Mayor of Beeville issued a Joint Order to Stay at Home (the "Order"); and WHEREAS, this First Supplement does not replace any part of the Order, but rather adds to it to provide additional guidance for religious institutions and access to the same, and append to the Order as Exhibit B, the comprehensive list of critical infrastructure and workers from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency of the U.S. Bee Aransas County COVID-19 InfoCenter Stay Up-to-date on the collective Covid-19 Pandemic Response; "One Voice. One Message"; from Aransas County, City of Rockport, and Town of Fulton. 07-2-2020 ORDER CLOSING ROCKPORT BEACH PARK Click here to read the release. MESSAGE #9 FROM ARANSAS COUNTY - COVID -19 UPDATE and ORDERS Click here to read the release. Aransascountytx Refugio County Office of Emergency Management 7/4/20 NOTICE TO ALL REFUGIO COUNTY CITIZENS Refugio County Officials have received notification of Three (3) new Positive COVID-19 cases in Refugio County. Case #27: Male in his 20's and is currently isolated. Case #28: Male in his 30's and is currently isolated. Case #29: Female in her 30's and is currently isolated. Facebook | Jul 02, 2020 Jim Hogg County Emergency Management Jim Hogg County Emergency Management. 1,265 likes · 143 talking about this. Local Service Facebook Brooks County/ City of Falfurrias Emergency Management Brooks County/ City of Falfurrias Emergency Management, Falfurrias, Texas. 1.6K likes. Government Organization Facebook | Jul 15, 2020 Kenedy County Texas Kenedy
Comments / 1