Tottenham stars would have no problem welcoming back Harry Kane if mega-money Man City transfer was to fall through

HARRY KANE’S Tottenham team-mates say they would have no problem welcoming him back.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has told his wantaway striker to get himself ready to return.

Harry Kane was left out of Tottenham's Premier League opener Credit: Getty

Kane is in their Europa Conference League squad and could play in Thursday’s play-off against Pacos Ferreira.

Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez said: “If he has the chance to be with us on the pitch then of course he’s going to help us, no doubt about it.

“Everybody here knows just how professional he is and no one can have any doubts about how good he is as a player.

“We are just on his side and any decision that happens or he makes then we are going to support him, because he gives everything for the club.

“In my position, he helps me a lot as a player and as a leader he’s been very humble.

I could keep going, I will never stop about how good he is as a person.”

Davinson Sanchez looked a man rejuvenated on Sunday Credit: Getty

SKY BET - GET £30 IN FREE BETS BY BETTING AS LITTLE AS 5p

Kane, 28, was missing as Tottenham kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win at home to champions — and his preferred destination — Manchester City on Sunday.

But he has been named in their 25-man squad for the third-tier Europa Conference League.

Thursday’s play-off first leg against Portuguese minnows Pacos Ferreira would be the ideal opportunity for a run out.

And it would not cup tie him for the Champions League if City do land him this month.

Colombia international Sanchez, 25, added: “Harry is the best No 9 in the world, there’s no doubt about it.

“If someone says differently they just do not understand football.

We are just here to support him and if something happens then we are always going to be on his side

“I’m his team-mate so I can’t get deep into the situation because it’s one that is being discussed between Harry and the people above.

“We are just here to support him and if something happens then we are always going to be on his side.”

Sanchez has warned Tottenham’s rivals not to write-off their top-four hopes.

The 1-0 win over City was the perfect start for Nuno, who was brought in by Spurs after they finished seventh last season.

Sanchez said: “Everybody has a big challenge this season.

Harry Kane's team-mates produced a statement performance on Sunday Credit: Rex

Son Heung-min struck Spurs' second-half winner Credit: Alamy

“Maybe a few people haven’t put us in the race but definitely we’re going to fight for the right to be there.

“We believe in each other, we want to see how far we can go, we’ll take it game by game like always.

“Wins like this at the start of the season can mean a lot — we’ve beaten the champions but it’s the first game.

“The competition starts now. It’s a big three points but there’s such a long way to go and everyone can understand that.

“When a new manager comes everyone gets excited because there are a lot of changes, new challenges and we want to help him.

“Whoever is playing, we are together, we are pulling in the same direction to help the club.”

⚽

for the very latest rumours, gossip and done deals

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS